Việt Nam accelerates progress in veterinary vaccine production

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has rapidly positioned itself in the global veterinary vaccine industry, achieving remarkable milestones in combating critical animal diseases.

Key breakthroughs include the production of the avian influenza vaccine (Navet-Vifluvac) in 2012, the blue-ear disease vaccine in 2015, the foot-and-mouth disease vaccine in 2018, the rabies vaccine in 2019, and most notably, the African swine fever vaccine (NAVET-ASFVAC and AVAC ASF LIVE) in 2022.

Speaking at a workshop on the application of new advances in veterinary vaccines in Việt Nam, held in Hà Nội on Sunday, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy, Head of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, highlighted the significance of Việt Nam's achievements. She noted that the successful production and export of the AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine by AVAC Việt Nam Joint Stock Company to five countries marked a globally recognised milestone.

“With our accomplishments and growing international reputation, Việt Nam is well-positioned to continue innovating and developing new vaccines to protect animal health and ensure consumer safety. By mobilising social resources and fostering enterprise participation, Việt Nam’s veterinary and livestock sectors are equipped to adopt advanced technologies and create modern vaccines,” Thủy said.

The event, organised by the Department of Animal Health, the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, and Nông Nghiệp Việt Nam (Vietnam Agriculture) newspaper, gathered experts and businesses to exchange experiences and discuss cutting-edge scientific research. Key topics included enhancing Việt Nam’s capacity for safe and effective disease responses, optimising vaccine costs, reducing production expenses for farmers, and improving livestock quality.

Nguyễn Văn Long, Director of the Department of Animal Health, stressed Việt Nam’s readiness to collaborate internationally in the research, development, and transfer of next-generation veterinary vaccine technologies. He underscored the prioritisation of importing vaccines for urgent and emerging diseases such as lumpy skin disease and Mycoplasma synoviae arthritis while addressing the specific needs of local farmers and businesses.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Department of Animal Health are actively encouraging domestic vaccine producers to expand exports, aiming to solidify Việt Nam’s reputation as a trusted partner in the global veterinary sector.

As of now, 5.9 million doses of the African swine fever vaccine have been supplied to the market. Navetco has produced 2.2 million doses, distributing nearly 700,000 domestically and exporting 7,000 doses, with plans to produce an additional 150,000 doses. Meanwhile, AVAC has produced over 3.7 million doses, supplying 2.9 million domestically and exporting more than 460,000 doses.

Lê Toàn Thắng, Head of the Veterinary Medicine Management Division, noted that Việt Nam is home to 92 GMP-WHO-certified veterinary medicine production facilities, including 12 specialising in vaccines. With investments ranging from US$30 to 40 million per factory, major players such as Vaksindo, Hanvet, Navetco, and Dabaco are leading production efforts.

Việt Nam also boasts seven biosafety level-III laboratories and maintains robust international collaborations with organisations such as the FAO and WOAH, enabling the adoption of advanced vaccine technologies.

Currently, 12 domestic enterprises manufacture 218 GMP-WHO-standard veterinary vaccines, supplemented by 340 imported varieties to meet demand. In 2024 alone, Việt Nam produced and imported substantial quantities of essential vaccines, including 739 million doses of avian influenza vaccine and 46 million doses of foot-and-mouth disease vaccine.

Long highlighted the critical role of domestic vaccine production in addressing the increasing prevalence of animal diseases, exacerbated by Việt Nam’s long borders and growing trade and travel activities.

“Global advancements in vaccine technology present Việt Nam with opportunities for learning and collaboration. Our scientific and technological progress has elevated Việt Nam’s vaccine production capabilities to international standards,” Long said.

He called for stronger cooperation among veterinary and livestock departments, enterprises, and researchers to control dangerous infectious diseases.

“Vaccination remains a cornerstone for effective disease control,” he added. — VNS