Digital ecosystem helps boost Việt Nam's tourism growth

HÀ NỘI — With over 78 million internet users and 73.3 per cent of the population using social media, Việt Nam possesses an ideal environment to drive the development of a robust digital ecosystem and a thriving tourism technology sector.

Việt Nam is considered one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Experts said digital transformation initiatives launched by the Government, along with those adopted by the travel business community such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), big data, and other technologies are laying the foundation for remarkable innovations in the tourism sector.

Additionally, these technological solutions not only optimise visitors’ experience but also support stakeholders within Việt Nam's tourism supply chain in operating efficiently and promoting efforts towards the goal of sustainable development.

The report “Exploring technology adoption among Vietnamese travellers”, compiled by The Outbox Company - a market research and data analytics firm focusing on the tourism and hospitality sector in Asia, and Trip.com - a comprehensive international travel service provider, also highlights that popular technologies such as digital map, e-wallet, and OTA (online travel agencies) are being widely used.

Although more advanced technologies such as e-ticket, virtual assistant, and smart hotel services have yet to be effectively utilised, with the low rates of awareness and usage among Vietnamese travellers, they are increasingly becoming an essential part of tourists’ trips.

According to Nguyễn Anh Thư, Chief Research Officer of The Outbox Company, modern technologies present significant growth opportunities for Việt Nam's tourism industry in the future. Therefore, expanding the application of these solutions can improve users’ experience and operational efficiency, and at the same time enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese travel companies.

However, to fully tap the benefits of technology, travel firms should focus on boosting the "people-centred" mindset, and improving interfaces, user experience, and security for platforms, experts said, adding that providing accurate and transparent information as well as timely technical support will also help increase the satisfaction of Vietnamese travellers when using technological applications, especially for those less familiar with technology.

Lê Trương Hiền Hòa, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Tourism, said digitalisation and the application of digital technologies are now the key to driving the rapid development of the local tourism sector as tourists can easily search destinations in the city via digital travel platforms and technology apps.

Agoda, one of the leading global digital travel platforms, has released data showing that Việt Nam is emerging as a popular destination for celebrating the New Year's Eve 2025.

Director of Agoda Việt Nam Vũ Ngọc Lâm said searches for accommodations in Việt Nam by international users have risen by 30 per cent compared to the previous year. HCM City remains the most sought-after destination, followed by Phú Quốc Island, Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội, and Nha Trang.

Việt Nam welcomed over 15.8 million foreign tourist arrivals in the first 11 months of the year, surging 41 per cent compared to the same period of 2023.

The country targets to welcome 17-18 million international visitors this year. — VNA/VNS