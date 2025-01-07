At least 95 killed in earthquake in southwestern China, leader Xi ordered all-out rescue efforts

BEIJING — A powerful earthquake jolted southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, killing at least 95 people and injuring 130 others as of 6pm.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday local time, with the epicentre being in Tsogo Township of Dingri County administered by the city of Xigaze. It was the strongest tremor recorded in Dingri during the past five years;

More than 1,000 houses sustained varying degrees of damage;

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue efforts to save lives and minimise casualties following the earthquake.

Xi, also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, demanded utmost efforts to carry out search and rescue and provide medical treatment for the injured.

He also urged efforts to prevent secondary disasters, properly resettle affected residents, and handle the aftermath effectively.

It is essential to strengthen earthquake monitoring and early warning, promptly allocate disaster relief supplies, expedite the repair of damaged infrastructure, ensure the basic needs of residents are met, and guarantee a safe and warm winter for all, Xi said.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has led a team to the quake site.

More than 3,400 rescuers and over 340 medical workers have been sent to the quake-hit area.

Some 22,000 disaster relief items, including cotton tents, winter coats, quilts and folding beds, together with special relief materials for high-altitude and frigid areas, have been dispatched by central authorities. XINHUA