Thailand steps up efforts to combat air pollution in capital

BANGKOK — The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is intensifying measures to tackle air pollution as PM2.5 dust levels in the capital remain high, expected to persist through February.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced collaborative efforts with the Hua Hin Royal Rainmaking Centre to disperse harmful dust particles using atmospheric openings. This initiative is backed by scientific research, with Thai oil giant PTT Plc providing 300 tonnes of dry ice for the project.

For the first time, rainmaking aircraft will operate over central Bangkok, following an agreement with Thailand’s air traffic control agency to address conflicts with flight paths near Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports.

Current PM2.5 levels in Bangkok average 42.9 µg/cu.m, categorized as "orange," indicating potential health risks. The BMA is enforcing dust-reduction measures, including requiring over 160,000 vehicles to replace air filters and oil. Additionally, 10,000 trucks have joined a green vehicle program, surpassing targets.

To ease pollution, Bangkok plans to encourage remote work for 80,000 employees during critical periods.

Governor Chadchart emphasised the need for rainmaking operations and enhanced cooperation with agencies like the Royal Thai Air Force, which provides large aircraft for dust mitigation. — VNA/VNS