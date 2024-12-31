Bangladeshi interim gov't to draft proclamation of July uprising

DHAKA —Bangladesh's interim government has taken the initiative to prepare a declaration of the July uprising based on national consensus.

According to the Chief Advisor's Press Wing, the declaration will be adopted to consolidate the unity of people formed through the July mass uprising, the anti-fascist spirit, and the desire to reform the state, reports UNB.

The declaration will be prepared, taking the opinions of all political parties, Students Against Discrimination and other student bodies.

It will highlight the perspective of the July uprising, the basis of unity and the aspirations of people, says the press wing.

The government hopes that this declaration will be presented before the nation within a few days.

Earlier, the leaders of the Students Against Discrimination announced that they would hold an event, Proclamation of July Revolution, at the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday.

The students and Jatiya Nagorik Committee said they requested supporters from districts and upazilas to attend the event. They also invited the BNP, Jamaat, Gono Odhikar Porishad, left parties, and civil society members.

People who were injured in the uprising, family members of those martyred as well as doctors, teachers, labourers, and garment workers had been invited.

Students Against Discrimination, which spearheaded the mass uprising that ousted the Hasina-led government, is set to outline a framework for a society free of discrimination.

The declaration is supposed to present a vision to ensure equality, human dignity, and social justice, said the leaders, adding that they wanted to acknowledge people as sovereign entities.

There will be a brief timeline of the series of incidents starting from the quota reform movement to eventually the fall of the regime.

The Proclamation of Independence of the liberation war officially announced on April 17, 1971 had equality, human dignity and social justice as principles.

According to the leaders, they will narrate the significant events of history including 1947, 1971 and an evaluation of those events.

They will describe different historical events and explain why the aspirations of different movements failed. — THE DAILY STAR/ANN