179 confirmed dead in Jeju Air plane crash, birdstrike suspected as cause

SEOUL — Authorities said Sunday that a deadly plane crash in Muan could have been caused by a collision with a flock of birds leading to a malfunction of the landing gear.

UPDATE: As of 9.03pm on Sunday, authorities confirmed the deaths of 179 people on board the plane, with all bodies recovered. Two members of the crew survived the crash with medium to severe injuries.

The flight, Jeju Air 7C 2216 from Bangkok, Thailand, was carrying 175 passengers and six crew to South Jeolla Province, Republic of Korea.

The plane veered off the runway during landing at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning and collided with the perimeter fence.

Emergency services have reported 28 deaths as of 10.30am, though the status of the other passengers is as yet unconfirmed.

"Birdstrike" incidents occur when an airplane collides with a flock of birds or when birds enter an engine, often causing mechanical failures.

Police and fire officials are continuing to assess the damage and investigate the incident. — THE KOREA HERALD/ANN