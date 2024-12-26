APEC 2025 unaffected by political landscape: RoK official

SEOUL — The Republic of Korea will work towards hosting an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit scheduled to take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju next year, and ensure it will not be affected by the political turmoil stemming from President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, a Seoul official said Thursday.

"The APEC meeting is an international meeting of the highest-level to be hosted by our country - not by an individual, such as the president or a minister," a foreign ministry official, who declined to be named, told reporters.

The official expressed confidence in hosting the summit and stressed that their status as the host country “remains unchanged” despite Yoon’s impeachment, which led to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo taking over as acting president.

"Even if there is a leadership change, our status as the host country remains unchanged. It should not be influenced by political circumstances, and the government will make every effort to ensure that it won't," the official added.

The official’s remarks addressed the growing concerns about whose name the invitations will contain when sent to the leaders of the member states, under the leadership of acting President Han. Seoul currently plans to send the official invitations around May and June.

On Chinese President Xi Jinping’s potential attendance at the summit, the official said that he has yet to “receive a solid response,” but expressed optimism with China as the chair for the 2026 APEC meeting.

“With China set as the host country for the summit in 2026, we believe that (Beijing) will cooperate closely with us in the process tied to the 2025 summit,” the official explained.

If Xi agrees to come, it will mark his first visit to Korea since July 2014. The official added that Seoul will also discuss US President-elect Donald Trump’s visit with Washington.

The 2025 APEC summit is scheduled to take place in Gyeongju from late October to early November next year, with the leaders and top representatives of the forum’s 21 members expected to participate. — THE KOREA HERALD/ANN