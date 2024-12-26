Hill Film Festival: A celebration of Indigenous voices and global cinema

DHAKA — The Hill Film Festival returns to the enchanting hills of Rangamati, embracing the misty, foggy charm of winter. Showcasing a diverse array of cinematic voices from around the world, the festival places particular emphasis on Indigenous languages from the Chittagong Hill Tracts and the plains of Bangladesh.

Since its inception in 2014, the festival has remained dedicated to promoting Indigenous language films of Bangladesh. Held biennially, this year’s event marks its 10th anniversary, reaffirming its position as a distinctive platform for Indigenous films while welcoming works of all languages, forms, and genres from both home and abroad.

The 6th Hill Film Festival is set to take place in Rangamati from December 26 to 28, followed by its Dhaka phase from January 2 to 4. With each edition, the festival has grown in scale and significance, becoming a vibrant celebration of diverse cinematic voices.

Although filmmaking in the Chittagong Hill Tracts began in the 1990s, the region continues to produce a limited number of films. Due to the lack of regular screening platforms, these works often remain unfamiliar to both the local hill communities and the mainstream audience. The festival aims to bridge this gap, providing a stage for Indigenous films and introducing them to wider audiences.

At the same time, the festival celebrates films across a variety of genres, styles, languages, and experimental formats, fostering inclusivity and innovation.

This year, the 6th edition received submissions from 14 countries, with 60 films entered, including from Bangladesh, Iran, Turkey, Brazil, the US, France, India, Taiwan, Finland, South Korea, Japan, South Africa, Việt Nam, and Kyrgyzstan. Of these, 37 films from 12 countries were selected, representing 15 languages and competing across seven categories: feature fiction, feature documentary, short fiction, short documentary, student, vlog, and experimental.

The programme also includes three curated sections—Indigenous Mirror, Whispers From The Next Door, and Hill Film Festival Retrospective—alongside special screenings and artist talks.

This year’s festival is powered by a dedicated team of passionate individuals. Adit Dewan leads the initiative as Festival Director, overseeing every aspect of the event. Fazle Hasan Shishir and Santua Tripura serve as Programmers, curating the festival’s diverse lineup. They are supported by Associate Programmers Parbon Mazhar and Sheram Chingkhei, along with Programming Assistants Ezazul Haque Fahim and Srabani Rangsa, who ensure seamless planning.

Paddmini Chakma and Snighdha Sultana manage publication and documentation, while Abdul Ahad creates audio-visual content. AHM. Bodrul Amin and Sujalo Chakma lead research efforts, adding depth and context to the festival. Finally, Satirtha Dewan plays a pivotal role as Festival Coordinator, meticulously bringing all elements together.

To foster greater inclusivity, this year’s festival introduces an interactive talk series with filmmakers, providing a platform for artists and audiences to engage in meaningful dialogues about films, art, and culture. These exchanges aim to deepen the connection between creators and viewers.

The Hill Film Festival is more than an event for cinephiles; it is a celebration for anyone who cherishes storytelling. Whether you want to explore new cultures, reconnect with your roots, or simply enjoy captivating narratives, this festival promises something special for everyone. — The Daily Star/ANN