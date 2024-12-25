Politics & Law
Home World

Thailand promotes Halal tourism services through mobile app

December 25, 2024 - 10:41
Chulalongkorn University’s Halal Science Centre of Thailand has introduced “Halal Route”, an application created to help Muslim travellers from around the world explore the country with ease.
“Halal Route is an application created to help Muslim travellers from around the world explore the country with ease. Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

 BANGKOK — Chulalongkorn University’s Halal Science Centre of Thailand has introduced “Halal Route”, an application created to help Muslim travellers from around the world explore the country with ease.

As reported by the country’s English news service Thai PBS World, the app is designed to meet the needs of Muslim travellers by providing reliable, detailed and easy-to-use information. It lists Halal-certified restaurants, categorised by cuisine, nearby mosques and accommodations that offer prayer rooms and Halal food. The app also features a Qibla compass, daily prayer schedules, and an Islamic calendar.

The application supports Thai, English and Arabic, making it accessible to both local and international users. The app is available for free download on both iOS and Android platforms.

Halal tourism has been growing fast and the IMT-GT region (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand - Growth Triangles) is a key destination for Muslim travellers. The global Muslim travel market showed strong recovery in 2023, with nearly 145 million Muslim travellers, reaching about 90 per centThai of pre-pandemic levels, according to WebinTravel. By the end of 2024, the figure is expected to hit 168 million. — VNA/VNS

