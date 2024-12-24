Indonesia expects to attract 16 million foreign visitors in 2025

JAKARTA — The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism has announced that the country aims to attract between 14.6-16 million international visitors in 2025, a slight increase compared to the target of 14.3 million visitors in 2024.

Speaking to the media, Minister of Tourism Widiyanti Putri Wardhana said regarding domestic tourism, the ministry targets to record 1.08 billion domestic tourists, lower than the targets of 1.2-1.4 billion holidaymakers in 2023 and 2024.

The sector is also expected to contribute 4.6 per cent to Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, generate between US$19-22.1 billion in foreign exchange, and create 25.8 million jobs.

Widiyanti said that the number of foreign tourists to Indonesia in December 2024 is estimated at between 1-1.32 million, with revenue expected to be $1.4 billion – 1.85 billion.

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), as of October 2024, the country recorded 11.6 million international arrivals. — VNA/VNS