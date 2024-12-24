Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Indonesia expects to attract 16 million foreign visitors in 2025

December 24, 2024 - 10:05
The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism has announced that the country aims to attract between 14.6-16 million international visitors in 2025, a slight increase compared to the target of 14.3 million visitors in 2024.
Bali, Indonesia. — Photo usasean.org

JAKARTA — The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism has announced that the country aims to attract between 14.6-16 million international visitors in 2025, a slight increase compared to the target of 14.3 million visitors in 2024.

Speaking to the media, Minister of Tourism Widiyanti Putri Wardhana said regarding domestic tourism, the ministry targets to record 1.08 billion domestic tourists, lower than the targets of 1.2-1.4 billion holidaymakers in 2023 and 2024.

The sector is also expected to contribute 4.6 per cent to Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, generate between US$19-22.1 billion in foreign exchange, and create 25.8 million jobs.

Widiyanti said that the number of foreign tourists to Indonesia in December 2024 is estimated at between 1-1.32 million, with revenue expected to be $1.4 billion – 1.85 billion.

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), as of October 2024, the country recorded 11.6 million international arrivals. — VNA/VNS

Indonesia tourism

see also

More on this story

World

Supply of high-tech talent in China rises

A report revealed that the talent market in the country's digitally-fueled and high-tech new economy industries remains highly competitive, with the talent demand-supply ratio climbing steadily over the past few years.
World

Thai PM committed to reshaping nation future

Speaking at the Bangkok Post Forum 2024, Paetongtarn said the nation's growth has relied on strategies on mass production and heavy industries in the past four decades, which are now posing challenges in keeping up with rapid globalisation.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom