Thailand’s tourism forecast to grow strongly in New Year 2025

BANGKOK — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has predicted exponential growth for the country's tourism industry during the upcoming New Year festivities, which are expected to generate over 62 billion THB (US$1.8 billion) in revenue.

According to TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the number of foreign tourists during the 2025 New Year period is estimated at 1.56 million, generating approximately 45 billion THB in tourism revenue, surging 16 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Major contribution is also expected from the domestic market, with an estimated 4.41 million Thai visitors, up 29 per cent compared to the same period last year. They will generate 17 billion THB in tourism revenue, a 30 per cent year-on-year rise.

Several factors are expected to fuel this growth. The “Ease of Travel” measures, including visa exemptions for nationals of 93 countries and streamlined entry procedures, are expected to attract more foreign tourists.

The launch of at least 30 new flight routes from key markets such as China, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), India, Scandinavia, and France will further enhance accessibility, the governor said.

Thailand's growing popularity as a New Year destination is also a significant driver. The Southeast Asian country has been recognised by global media outlets such as Condé Nast Traveler, which ranked it among the "20 Best Places to Go for New Year's Eve Celebrations Around the World".

The Thai government has declared five days of public holiday from December 28 to January 1, 2025, providing a strong incentive for travel.

To address concerns about high airfares, the government is collaborating with six airlines to offer a 30 per cent discount on popular tourist routes, including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Krabi, Phuket, Samui, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Khon Kaen. — VNA/VNS