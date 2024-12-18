Malaysian teenage boys more vulnerable to social media risks than girls, study shows

KUALA LUMPUR – Societal norms disproportionately emphasise protecting girls online, leaving boys more vulnerable to risks on social media, according to a study.

The “Teens, Tech and Trust: Navigating Social Media in Malaysia” White Paper, published by the think-tank Social and Economic Research Initiative, is based on a survey of 185 respondents collected through platforms such as schools and social media.

Launched yesterday, it examines the online safety of Malaysian teenagers aged 13 to 17 who actively use platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and Discord.

Insights gathered from focus group discussions show that while girls are closely monitored to protect them from scams and sexual exploitation, boys are often overlooked despite being more likely to engage in harmful behaviours such as cyberbullying.

“Boys’ safety may receive less attention due to gendered expectations that perceive them as less vulnerable,” the study stated, highlighting the need for a gender-sensitive approach to online safety.

At least one in five Malaysian teenagers reported being involved in cyberbullying, including making rude comments online, spreading rumours and soliciting sexual conversations.

The White Paper details a case in which a teenager and her friends created a WhatsApp group to mock a classmate, only for the situation to escalate when the victim’s sister publicised the incident on Facebook.

“When the school found out about the incident, not only were the interviewee (the bully) and her friends disciplined, but the victim was also reprimanded due to her sister’s public disclosure of the incident on social media.

“This case highlights the unintended consequences of vigilantism in the digital age and underscores the challenges of balancing accountability with protection,” the report said.

It said about one in four teenagers reported feeling unsafe on social media due to cyberbullying, trolling and harassment, with one in five experiencing these threats firsthand.

Alarmingly, the survey revealed that two-thirds of victims did not know their bullies, underscoring how online anonymity enables perpetrators to operate with impunity.

For those who knew their bullies, the majority identified them as peers, the report added.

Scams, hacking and cyberbullying were identified as the top three online threats faced by teenagers, with scams being particularly prevalent.

Gaming-related scams are also a growing concern, with scammers targeting teenagers through platforms like Instagram and Discord by posing as experienced players offering in-game currency or exclusive deals.

The White Paper recommends a combination of digital literacy and financial education to help teenagers recognise secure payment methods and avoid fraud.

“Open, non-judgemental communication within families is crucial to mitigating these risks,” the study suggested.

More than half of teenagers reported feeling unsafe due to unwanted advances, blackmail and doxxing on social media.

The report highlighted the proactive steps some teenagers take to protect themselves, such as blocking and reporting inappropriate accounts.

One interviewee shared how her friend, after receiving an explicit message on Instagram, not only reported the account but also lodged a police report.

“These actions reflect growing awareness among teens, but not all may be equipped to handle such situations,” the study said, calling for greater efforts to educate and empower teenagers to navigate online risks.

According to the White Paper, Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, or Little Red Book, has rapidly gained traction among Malaysian teenagers, particularly within the Chinese-speaking community.

As of February 2023, it had over 2.5 million users in Malaysia, though it currently falls below the eight million-user threshold required for regulatory oversight under Malaysia’s new social media framework.

“The platform’s growing popularity necessitates a closer examination of its impact on teenagers, along with the implementation of appropriate safeguards,” the report advised.

The study also underscores the urgency of a more comprehensive approach to online safety that protects all teenagers equally.

By addressing gender disparities, enhancing digital literacy and fostering collaborative efforts among parents, educators and policymakers, it said Malaysia can create a safer digital environment for its youth.

“(Digital) Platforms play a critical role as the first line of defence against online harm, but broader efforts are needed to ensure that teenagers, regardless of gender, are guided and protected effectively,” the study stated. THE STAR/ANN