Former Cambodian monk ‘influencer’ arrested for rape, production of child porn

PHNOM PENH – A former Buddhist monk and Facebook influencer has been arrested in connection with multiple counts of aggravated rape, as well as the production and distribution of sexual abuse materials involving children.

Sak Visoth, 27, was arrested following a collaborative investigation by a specialised joint task force, Task Force LIMA24, which includes Cambodian authorities and international partners. During the arrest, professional quality recording and video equipment was seized.

“Investigators conduct an intensive investigation into the activities of a former monk who targeted young novice monks in Battambang and Siem Reap provinces, after explicit child sexual abuse material depicting Cambodian children was produced by the suspect and uploaded to the internet,” the Child Protection Unit (CPU) announced on December 13.

The investigation, which was launched by the Cambodian National Police Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Department, US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the CPU, has shed light on the growing dangers of online child exploitation.

Authorities were able to identify eight victims, ranging from 9 to 14 years old. Digital forensic investigations of the numerous devices seized from the suspect’s premises are ongoing, with more victims likely to be uncovered as more evidence is analysed.

“This individual posed a significant threat to children, I want to applaud the excellent work of all involved in this investigation especially the quick action of the Cambodian Government, National Police, Ministry of Interior and HSI in supporting this investigation and making the arrest,” said James McCabe, CPU director.

McCabe described the investigation as a great example of the commitment of all agencies involved to protect children against predators online, noting that it sends a clear message to anyone who thinks that Cambodia lacks the ability to investigate online crimes against children.

“If you produce images of child abuse material and upload them to the internet YOU WILL be caught and you WILL be investigated,” he said.

In 2019, the CPU established Cambodia’s first dedicated unit to tackle internet crimes against children, which has since handled more than 100 investigations.

The Kingdom has experienced a troubling increase in online crimes against children in recent years, with the CPU warning that internet-enabled exploitation of children is an emerging threat.

The CPU’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team has been at the forefront of efforts to combat these offenses.

Since its creation, the ICAC team has investigated 118 cases of online child abuse, playing a pivotal role in safeguarding children and bringing offenders to justice.

“Internet and child exploitation crimes can be complex and can occur anywhere in the world,” warned McCabe. THE PHNOMPENH POST/ANN