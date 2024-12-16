Constitutional Court to hold 1st meeting of justices over Yoon's impeachment

SEOUL — The Constitutional Court is set to hold its first meeting of its justices Monday to review the parliamentary impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, kicking off preparations for his impeachment trial.

On Saturday, the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3, suspending his presidential powers and handing the decision over his fate to the Constitutional Court.

The court will convene a meeting of its justices later in the day for discussions on hearing dates, proceedings to review relevant evidence and others.

After the meeting, the court will announce its results but they will likely not include the deliberation schedule as it is kept confidential under the Constitutional Court Act.

On Monday, the court is also expected to deliver a copy of the request of adjudication for Yoon's impeachment to him, and request his response to it. Yoon is not required to make a response.

Once the court has completed its preparations, the impeachment hearings will take place in a public manner. Yoon will be required to attend the hearings in principle.

The court has up to 180 days since receiving the case to decide whether to uphold the parliament's decision or have Yoon reinstated. If upheld, Yoon will become the second president to be ousted after former President Park Geun-hye in 2017, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days. — YONHAP