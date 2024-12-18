PMI takes steps closer to its smoke-free vision

ABU DABI — Philip Morris International (PMI) will continue to help millions of adult smokers worldwide switch to alternative products to create a smoke-free world.

PMI Chief Executive Officer Jacek Olczak affirmed the company’s vision for a smoke-free future at the 2024 Technovation Smoke-Free event in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

According to PMI, cigarette smoking, which significantly raises the risk of cancer, heart disease, stroke and other health issues, is responsible for eight million deaths annually worldwide.

PMI sets a goal to replace every cigarette for all adults who would otherwise continue to smoke with science-based smoke-free products, as soon as possible.

Since 2008, PMI has invested over US$12.5 billion in the development, scientific substantiation, manufacturing, commercialisation and continuous innovation of smoke-free products to help adults who would otherwise continue to smoke switch to smoke-free alternatives.

PMI's smoke-free nicotine product portfolio, including heated tobacco, e-vapor and oral smokeless nicotine pouch products, currently is available in 92 markets worldwide. PMI is present in 67 emerging markets and its smoke-free products are available in 27 markets.

PMI’s 2024 third-quarter profit report shows that 38 per cent of the company’s total net revenues came from its smoke-free business. PMI’s 2023 fourth-quarter report also showed that IQOS, its flagship heated tobacco product, has already overtaken Marlboro in terms of revenues for the first time.

“PMI is working towards deriving two-thirds of its revenue from smoke-free products by 2030,” stressed Olczak.

Olczak also regretted the current policy in some countries of banning less harmful alternatives to tobacco, such as smoke-free products, while other countries that allow these alternative products have seen the number of people smoking cigarettes decline.

He also cited Japan and Sweden as two of the countries that benefitted successfully from legalising smoke-free products, such as heated tobacco products like PMI’s IQOS.

PMI’s introduction of smoke-free alternatives started in Nagoya a decade ago and since then, Japan’s smoking population has declined by about 70 per cent, Olczak said.

“The smokers, the one billion smokers, a big part of the smokers are users of our product, but now 35 million already moved to the new products,” stressed the PMI CEO.

“The best thing the smokers can do is to quit smoking. If they can't quit or they don't quit, instead of waiting and then continuing smoking, they should just move to the better products,” added Olczak.

The 'Technovation: Smoke-Free by PMI Abu Dhabi Edition' features media representatives from across the region to discuss the promises of smoke-free products and the technologies available today.

The event was attended by media agencies from nearly 30 countries worldwide to listen to presentations and participate in discussions about the role of the tobacco industry, civil society, government and the public health community towards the goal of achieving a smoke-free future at a faster pace.

During the event, discussions between media and other stakeholders from around the world focused on the important role that innovation, technology and science can play in creating a smoke-free environment.

The event also displayed PMI’s multi-category approach, including heated-tobacco product IQOS, e-vapor products VEEV and oral smokeless nicotine pouch SHIRO and ZYN. — VNS