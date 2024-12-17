New target set to curb China’s HIV rate by 2030

BEIJING – China aims to keep its HIV prevalence rate below 0.2 percent by 2030, according to a policy document released this week, as high infection rates among men who have sex with men and covert transmission among heterosexual couples pose significant challenges.

Since around 2012, the country has effectively halted HIV transmission through blood transfusions, reduced mother-to-child transmission and curbed the virus’s spread via injection drug use, the State Council General Office said in a plan released Wednesday.

“Sexual transmission has become the primary route for the spread of HIV,” the document noted.

The mortality rate of HIV/AIDS patients has gradually declined in recent years due to increased access to standardized antiviral treatment. “The overall HIV epidemic in China remains at a low level,” it added.

However, the control situation remains severe, with high infection rates among men who have sex with men and a rising covert transmission rate among heterosexual couples, making prevention efforts more difficult.

The document outlines several goals and measures to be implemented over the next five years. These include raising public awareness of HIV prevention and treatment to over 90 percent by the end of next year and curbing high-risk behaviors among men who have sex with men.

By the end of next year, comprehensive prevention measures — such as ensuring the availability of condoms in hotels and other public venues and encouraging vulnerable groups to undergo testing — should cover at least 95 percent of high-risk populations. Additionally, the rate of new infections among people undergoing maintenance therapy for drug addiction should be kept below 0.2 percent.

By 2025, the mother-to-child transmission rate should be reduced to below two percent, and the transmission rate from an HIV-positive partner within a family should be kept under 0.3 percent, the document added.

Looking ahead to 2030, the plan aims to ensure that at least 95 percent of people living with HIV are aware of their infection, 95 percent of diagnosed patients receive sustained antiretroviral therapy, and 95 percent of patients on treatment achieve viral suppression to levels where they are no longer infectious.

According to data released by the National Administration of Disease Control and Prevention this month, the number of people living with HIV/AIDS in China is rising, although new infections are trending downward. More than 98 percent of new infections are sexually transmitted, with over 70 percent occurring among heterosexual couples.

The document also emphasizes the importance of reducing HIV infections among teenagers, middle-aged adults and senior citizens. CHINA DAILY/ANN