Why did Malaysian PM appoint Thaksin his advisor on ASEAN?

BANGKOK — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently appointed Thailand's billionaire political heavyweight and former premier Thaksin Shinawatra as his personal advisor for when he becomes chair of Southeast Asia's regional bloc next year.

Anwar said Thaksin's role during his leadership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be in an informal capacity, alongside advisors from several of the bloc's 10 member states.

Anwar made the announcement during a visit to Malaysia by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's youngest daughter and fourth member of their family to hold Thailand's top political post.

"Thank you for agreeing to this because we need the benefit of the experience of such a statesman," Anwar said of Thaksin during a joint press conference with Paetongtarn. Thaksin, 75, has been a towering figure over Thai politics in the past two decades and his influence is widely expected to shape the current government, as it has multiple administrations in the past quarter-century.

Thaksin is barred from office after being found guilty of abuse of power and conflicts of interest, charges that he evaded for 15 years while in self-imposed exile, from which he remained a central player in intermittent turmoil back home.

He returned to Thailand in August 2023 and was jailed for eight years, a sentence commuted days later by Thailand's king to one year. Thaksin spent only a few hours in jail before being transferred to hospital on health grounds, where he spent six months before being paroled in February.

The divisive tycoon has insisted he is retired from politics, but his rivals in the royalist establishment and military are sceptical.

Thaksin has played an active role with the ruling Pheu Thai Party he founded and frequently weighs in with public remarks on government policies. He has met with Cambodia's influential former premier Hun Sen, whose son is now prime minister, and Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto.

Thaksin has according to Thai media sought a mediation role in the intractable conflict in army-ruled Myanmar, the biggest challenge facing Anwar's ASEAN chairmanship.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that analysts view Anwar’s informal advisory team as less about formal appointments and more about trusted voices guiding key issues.

Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, believes Thaksin’s appointment aims to leverage his global networks to support Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship, particularly in trade, investments, and diplomacy. “It’s both a gesture of neighbourly goodwill and a strategic move to tap into Thaksin’s connections,” Oh said.

Joanne Lin, Senior Fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, said Thaksin’s inclusion aligns with Malaysia-Thailand’s close ties, particularly in addressing transnational challenges like human and drug smuggling, and cybercrime. These issues, she emphasized, affect all of Southeast Asia, requiring regional solutions where Thaksin’s experience could prove valuable.

Lin also noted Thaksin’s familiarity with Myanmar’s political landscape could bolster Malaysia’s efforts to advance ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus. His pragmatic approach and relationships in Myanmar offer unique insights.

With Thailand’s backing, Lin believes Malaysia’s ASEAN leadership could achieve deeper regional collaboration on this complex issue.

Abdul Rahman Yaacob of the Lowy Institute added that Thaksin’s past engagement with Myanmar’s rebel groups positions him to assist Malaysia in peace negotiations while keeping its government at a diplomatic distance. —THE NATION/ANN