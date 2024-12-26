Taiwan (China) emerges as a popular New Year's destination

HCM CITY — Traveling to celebrate the New Year is becoming a popular trend, especially among young people eager to experience this occasion in fresh and vibrant destinations. Taiwan (China) has emerged as an unmissable destination.

Taiwan (China) is easily accessible by air, with flights ranging from two hours 30 minutes to three hours 10 minutes.

Numerous airlines offer reasonably priced flights from Việt Nam to Taiwan (China). With tour operators' support, travelers can easily plan detailed itineraries.

With a budget of approximately VNĐ15-20 million (US$595-795) for a five-day, four-night trip, including visa, airfare, meals, transportation, and accommodation, Taiwan (China) is an ideal destination not only for young people but also for families and groups of friends looking to enjoy a memorable New Year holiday.

Below are various suggested itineraries you can choose from when exploring Taiwan (China).

Exploring Taipei's culture and cuisine

Taipei, Taiwan's capital, is an ideal destination to explore a blend of modernity and traditional culture.

A three-day itinerary here offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy upscale experiences combining cultural visits, fine dining, and relaxing resort stays. This itinerary provides a perfect balance between vibrant activities and peaceful moments.

The first day begins at Taipei's iconic landmark, Taipei 101, which is not only an architectural marvel but also the focal point for a spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks display.

As the clock strikes midnight, the entire tower lights up in brilliant lights and shimmering fireworks. After the fireworks, you can enjoy a high-end dinner at the three-Michelin-star restaurant Le Palais for its exquisite Cantonese cuisine, offering diners meticulously prepared dishes made from premium ingredients.

On the second day, you can visit the National Palace Museum, home to precious artifacts from Chinese dynasties. Afterward, head to the ancient town of Jiufen – a famous location with narrow alleyways, cozy traditional teahouses, and scenery straight out of a fairy tale. In the evening, immerse yourself in the bustling atmosphere of Shilin Night Market, where you can enjoy a variety of distinctive street food such as dumplings, radish cakes, and bubble tea – iconic Taiwanese culinary delights.

The final day is dedicated to perfect relaxation at Beitou Hot Springs, one of the most famous hot spring areas in Taiwan (China), surrounded by picturesque nature. Soaking in the warm water not only helps relax the body but also brings a sense of tranquility to the soul. Conclude the trip with lunch at Grand View Resort Beitou, a five-star hotel that offers upscale service and an ideal resort space.

Tainan and Taichung Itinerary

If you love antiquity and tranquility, a trip exploring Tainan and Taichung will provide a memorable experience. The first day begins in Tainan, a city steeped in traditional culture. Here, you can attend the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival – a unique event that offers a thrilling yet exciting experience. This festival is an opportunity to immerse yourself in Taiwan's distinctive festive atmosphere. In the evening, enjoy a meal at the Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, renowned for its luxurious ambiance and diverse cuisine.

On the second day, the journey takes you to Taichung, where Sun Moon Lake becomes the highlight. You can cycle around the lake to enjoy the fresh air, admire the beautiful natural scenery, and visit tea plantations to taste Oolong tea – a famous Taiwanese specialty. In the evening, relax at The Lalu, a high-end lakeside resort offering privacy and upscale service.

On the final day, visit Cingjing Farm – known as the "Switzerland of Taiwan." You can participate in activities such as horseback riding, taking photos amidst colourful flower fields, or enjoying fresh milk at the farm. This is an opportunity to enjoy natural beauty and fresh air.

Experiencing Nature in Hualien and Taitung

If you love unspoiled nature and want to explore lesser-known routes, a trip to Hualien and Taitung will be the perfect choice. On the first day in Hualien, you can visit Taroko National Park - a natural wonder famous for its majestic marble canyons and clear streams. End the day with dinner at Silks Place Taroko, a high-end restaurant located within the park, offering a unique dining experience amidst natural scenery.

On the second day, the journey leads you to Taitung, known for its peaceful Taitung Plain and organic farms. In the evening, participate in the sky lantern festival in Shifen Old Street – an experience imbued with traditional culture. The colourful lanterns illuminating the night sky are symbols of good luck for the new year.

On the final day, you can explore Sanxiantai coastal road, highlighted by a unique arched bridge, which offers stunning scenery. Conclude the trip at a high-end beachfront resort where you can enjoy a peaceful atmosphere and modern amenities.

In addition to the attractive destinations, Taiwan also stands out with convenient visa policies such as e-visas and Quan Hồng visas. With e-visas, you can easily apply online, saving time and effort, while Quan Hồng visas support multiple entries, especially suitable for group tours.

Taiwan (China) also has a well-developed high-quality transportation system with limousines, VIP buses, and luxury transportation services, providing maximum comfort for visitors. Modern airlines and high-speed rail services help you travel conveniently between cities, optimising exploration time.

Taiwan has become an ideal choice for a New Year's Eve getaway thanks to its unique combination of traditional culture and modern amenities. — VNS