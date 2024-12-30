Cambodia lowers e-visa prices for tourists

PHNOM PENH — The Cambodian government on December 28 decided to reduce e-visa fees for tourists and businesses or ordinary people from January 2025.

It said in a news release that the fee for tourist type (e-visa T) would be slashed to 30 USD from the current 36 USD, while that for regular type (e-visa E) would be lowered to 35 USD from the current US$42 .

The move aimed to attract more tourists and investors to the Southeast Asian country.

Cambodia is expected to welcome around 6.7 million foreign visitors and 22 million domestic tourists this year, surpassing the numbers recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

Tourism is one of four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy, in addition to garment, footwear and travel goods export, agriculture, and construction and real estate. — VNA/VNS