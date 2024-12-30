Việt Nam calls on Cambodia to create more favourable conditions for people of Vietnamese origin

PHNOM PENH – A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by its Deputy Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng paid a working visit to Cambodia from December 26-29.

During the trip, the delegation had working sessions with ministries, agencies and localities of Cambodia and visited people of Vietnamese origin in Phnom Penh capital and Preah Sihanouk province.

At the sessions, Hằng, who is also Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, thanked the Government and people of Cambodia for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to do business and live stably in the country, and called on Cambodian leaders to continue paying attention to and cooperate in solving issues related to people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia.

At a meeting with Governor of Preah Sihanouk province Mang Sineth and leaders of local agencies, Hang congratulated the provinces on its achievements in the past time, becoming a driving force for economic and tourism development in the Southwest coast of Cambodia.

She highly appreciated the vibrant and dynamic economic activities between the two countries, particularly with Preah Sihanouk as more than 40 Vietnamese enterprises are investing in the province.

For his part, Mang Sineth introduced the potential of Preah Sihanouk, one of Cambodia's four coastal provinces, which has significant potential for tourism, services, and transport, with a favourable combination of water, land, and air transport systems.

Affirming that the people of Cambodia and Việt Nam are friends, brothers, and good neighbours, sharing a tradition of solidarity and having gone through many difficult and challenging periods together, the Governor suggested both sides continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation to maintain and nurture the relationship between the two countries, making it deeper and more sustainable.

He proposed the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinate with relevant agencies to encourage Vietnamese businesses, especially in the provinces of Kiên Giang and Bạc Liêu, and Hải Phòng city, to expand trade and enhance investment in Preah Sihanouk.

Hằng thanked the Preah Sihanouk administration for facilitating stable living conditions for the Vietnamese community in the province and creating a favourable environment for Vietnamese businesses.

She urged the province and relevant authorities to continue supporting legal documents for the Vietnamese community, enabling Vietnamese children to go to school, which would help them integrate and contribute to the locality, serving as a bridge for friendly relations between the two countries.

Recently, Preah Sihanouk province's authorities also closely and effectively coordinated with the Vietnamese Consulate General there, especially in rescuing Vietnamese citizens who were deceived into participating in illegal online activities in the area and handing them over to the Vietnamese side.

Mang Sineth assessed that the Vietnamese community living in the province has complied with the law, ensuring security and order in their places of residence. In the future, Preah Sihanouk province will ensure the implementation of foreigner-related policies in general based on compliance with local laws and non-discrimination, continuing to support and create conditions for the Vietnamese community to reside legally and integrate into local society, in line with the commitments between senior leaders of the two countries.

He said that the province will continue to facilitate the activities of the Khmer-Vietnamese Association (KVA)'s branch in Preah Sihanouk to gradually resolve difficulties faced by the Vietnamese community in the area.

On December 29, during a visit to the headquarters of KVA in Preah Sihanouk, Hang emphasised its core role in connecting the community, helping people to comply with local laws, and promoting mutual support and solidarity for better integration and development.

At a meeting with Consul General Lại Xuân Chiến and the staff of the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Preah Sihanouk, Hằng praised their achievements in recent years, especially in the protection of citizens and support for the Vietnamese community in the area.

Earlier, on December 27, during their stay in Phnom Penh, the delegation had meetings with Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Sea Kosal, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Home Affairs Santibindit Sok Phal, and Mayor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng.

At the meetings, Hằng expressed her impression of Cambodia's socio-economic development in recent years. She believed official visits of senior leaders of the two countries will bring new impetus to the continued development of the bilateral relations.

The Vietnamese diplomat and the Cambodian officials discussed mechanisms and measures to promote the bilateral relations in all aspects as well as activities to be implemented next year.

According to Hằng, the Vietnamese community in Cambodia is a young community, with a significant portion of working-age individuals and school-age children who wish to contribute positively to the socio-economic development of Cambodia.

She expressed her hope that Cambodian authorities will continue to pay attention to and implement policies that facilitate the legal residency of people of Vietnamese origin, ensure the right to education for Vietnamese children, and enhance communications to help the community understand Cambodia's legal requirements and their implementation.

For their part, the Cambodian officials assessed that the relationship between the two countries is increasingly deepening. They expressed their gratitude to the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam for their practical support in various aspects over the past period.

They also encouraged both sides to promote projects aimed at enhancing trade and tourism development between the two countries.

Regarding the issue of people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, they affirmed their commitments to continue creating conditions for foreigners, including people of Vietnamese origin, to live stably while complying with Cambodian law. VNS