Floods: More relief centres activated in Kelantan, T'ganu as evacuee numbers rise

KUALA LUMPUR — The flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu has deteriorated, with a rising number of victims seeking refuge in relief centres after both states were hit by the disaster again on Sunday.

In Kelantan, a total of 13 relief centres were activated in the Tanah Merah, Machang, and Kuala Krai districts as of 8.35pm Sunday, according to the InfoBencanaJKM portal.

The evacuations involved 10 relief centres in Tanah Merah accommodating 389 flood victims from 118 families.

In Machang, two centres housed 52 victims from 11 families, while one centre in Kuala Krai sheltered 41 victims from 12 families.

Among the relief centres opened in Tanah Merah are SK Bendang Nyior, SK Lawang, SK Mukim Kuala Kepok, SK Batang Merbau, SK Lalang Pepuyu, SK Gual Jedok, SK Kelewek, Balai Raya Padang Kijang, SMK Tan Sri Mohamad Yakob, and one in Kampung Kuala Paku.

In Machang, the relief centres include SJK(C) Pei Hwa and SK Jenereh, while in Kuala Krai, the centre is at SK Chenulang.

Meanwhile, the InfoBanjir portal reported that Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob (F1) reached the warning level of 23.42m as of 8.15pm Sunday.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims increased to 112 individuals from 37 families that night, compared to 48 victims earlier in the afternoon.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN) reported that four relief centres had been activated as of 8pm, all in the Hulu Terengganu district.

These include Balai Raya Kampung Kemat housing 38 victims from 12 families, Balai Raya Kampung Peneh (35 victims, 14 families), Kampung Lubuk Periuk relief centre (20 victims, five families), and Kampung Cheting relief centre (19 victims, six families).

Terengganu JPBN observed that the number of victims continued to rise due to the ongoing rain that night.

Checks on the InfoBanjir portal showed that four water level monitoring stations recorded readings above the danger level with an increasing trend.

These stations include Jambatan Keruak and Kampung La in the Sungai Besut basin in the Besut district, as well as Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (F1) in the Hulu Terengganu district.

Additionally, Sungai Tersat in Kampung Sekayu (F1) and Sungai Kemaman at Jambatan Air Putih, Kemaman, recorded water levels at the warning stage. — THE STAR/ANN