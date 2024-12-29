Filipino health ministry records 142 firecracker-related injuries days before New Year

MANILA — The number of firecracker-related injuries in the Philippines ahead of New Year celebrations rose to 142, the Filipino Department of Health (DOH) said on Sunday.

According to the DOH’s latest report, 17 new injuries were recorded between 6am Saturday, December 28, and 6am Sunday, December 29.

The current total of 142 injuries was recorded from 62 sentinel hospitals monitored by the DOH nationwide since December 22.

“One hundred four (73 percent) ng kaso ay dulot ng iligal na paputok, partikular ay boga, 5-star at piccolo, kung saan 85 (60 percent) ng kaso ay aktibong gumamit ng paputok,” the DOJ said.

(One hundred four cases or 73 per cent were caused by illegal firecrackers — particularly boga, 5-star, and piccolo — with 85 cases or 60 per cent involving active firecracker users.)

Of the total injuries, the DOH said 115 were aged 19 and below, and 127 were males.

The DOH also noted that the 142 injuries due to firecrackers are 35 per cent higher than the 105 recorded during the same period in 2023. — THE INQUIRER/ANN