Japan’s defence budget to hit record US$55 bil, government to develop new counterattack capabilities

TOKYO — Japan’s defense spending for fiscal next year will increase to a record high of 8.7 trillion yen, up 9.4 per cent from the previous year, after the government approved a draft defense budget.

The budget, which includes funding for the Digital Agency and US military reorganisation, has risen for the 13th straight year.

The government aims to use the increase in spending to strengthen the country’s counterattack capabilities through the introduction of long-range missiles and by developing a satellite network.

“Japan faces national security circumstances which are the most serious and complicated since the end of World War II,” Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said during a meeting at the Defense Ministry on Friday. “It is an urgent task to fundamentally strengthen defense capabilities.”

The government is pushing forward with its plan to allocate a total of about 43 trillion yen for defense spending over a five-year period which started in fiscal last year. The next fiscal year marks the third year of the plan.

The government is looking to acquire counterattack capabilities for self-defense purposes, such as gaining the ability to strike enemy missile bases. In the proposed budget, 16.8 billion yen is earmarked for the introduction of a new type of ship-launched missile which is an improved version of the Ground Self-Defense Forces’ Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missile.

The government will also begin research to develop equipment that can launch long-range missiles vertically from submarines.

The budget also allocates 283.2 billion yen to build a satellite constellation network — small satellites grouped together — which will work together as ‘eyes’ of the counterattack capabilities to identify attack targets. The satellites will be launched one by one starting at the end of fiscal next year and the constellation is set to begin operating in fiscal 2027. — THE JAPAN NEWS/ANN