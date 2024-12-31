Politics & Law
Seoul court issues arrest warrant to detain Yoon

December 31, 2024 - 09:14
Following the court’s decision, authorities are given 48 hours to take Yoon into custody for questioning and to file the arrest warrant.
Republic of Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at an event on May 27, 2024. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

SEOUL — A Seoul court approved a request from investigative authorities to detain the Republic of Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration on December 3, making him the first sitting president to face arrest in Korea's constitutional history.

The Seoul Western District Court on Tuesday issued the warrant against Yoon on charges of leading and organising the martial law declaration in early December as well as abuse of power, according to legal sources.

The court’s decision comes a day after the joint investigation team probing the martial law case filed for a warrant for Yoon after he ignored three successive summonses requesting his attendance for questioning.

Following the court’s decision, authorities are given 48 hours to take Yoon into custody for questioning and to file the arrest warrant. — THE KOREA HERALD/ANN

