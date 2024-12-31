Politics & Law
World

Malaysia attracts large foreign capital inflows in 2024

December 31, 2024 - 15:00
Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the country is poised to lead ASEAN into a new era that is more inclusive and sustainable next year.
Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Photo bernama.com

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted that his official visits abroad and the visits of world dignitaries to Malaysia this year have significantly strengthened diplomatic ties, boosted investments, and enhanced the Southeast Asian nation's global standing.

In a post on his Facebook on Monday, Anwar said that Malaysia is now regarded as a respected strategic partner, gaining recognition from leaders of major powers for its active role in championing global issues, especially supporting justice for the Palestinian people and its advocacy for a more just and balanced world order.

By 2025, Malaysia is poised to lead ASEAN into a new era that is more inclusive and sustainable, he said.

He noted that these visits generated a potential investment of 115.2 billion MYR (US$25.2 billion), with key investments from Germany (46 billion MYR), the Republic of Korea (32.8 billion MYR), Australia (24.5 billion MYR), Japan (1.45 billion MYR), and India (4.8 billion MYR). — VNS

