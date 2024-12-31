Thailand to become official partner of BRICS in January

BANGKOK — Thailand will become an official partner of BRICS from January 1 onwards, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the partnership is expected to strengthen international collaboration and offer opportunities for Thailand and BRICS members, particularly in trade, investment, and tourism.

BRICS comprises emerging markets and high-potential developing countries, it said.

The ministry also expects the partnership to boost the relationships between Thailand and BRICS members, as well as Thailand’s role in multilateral cooperation.

Thailand is ready to collaborate with BRICS in multilateral cooperation frameworks such as ASEAN, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), it said.

As Brazil will become BRICS chair in 2025, the ministry also expects the partnership to allow the Southeast Asian nation to take part in some meetings to support the advancement of BRICS cooperation.

BRICS is an international bloc established in 2006 as a coalition of large emerging markets, and now comprises 10 countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Thailand was among 13 nations named as new partner countries by BRICS on October 24. — VNS