Thailand attracts over 35 million international tourists in 2024

BANGKOK — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced that international tourist arrivals in 2024 surpassed 35 million, generating over 1.8 trillion THB (US$52.81 billion) in revenue.

This achievement emphasises Thailand’s strong tourism recovery, setting the stage for 2025, named the ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year.’ The upcoming year aims to attract 36-39 million international visitors and generate up to 2.23 trillion THB.

With these ambitious goals, Thailand is solidifying its status as a premier global tourism hub, fostering sustainable growth and offering exceptional experiences to travellers worldwide.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool attributed the success to strategic government initiatives enhancing Thailand’s appeal.

High-profile events and festivals also attracted global audiences, further expanding Thailand’s tourism market.

Enhanced connectivity improved access to Thailand, highlighted by increased flights from regions like Northeast Asia, ASEAN countries, South Asia, Oceania, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Looking to 2025’s ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year,’ TAT plans to host world-class events, showcase unique Thai culture, and offer exclusive benefits. By collaborating with global influencers and enhancing travel convenience, Thailand aims to strengthen its reputation as a top tourism destination focused on sustainability and unforgettable experiences. — VNA/VNS