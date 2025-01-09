SABECO launches '63 reunion - a Tết together' to bring an enriching Tết to the community

PHÚ YÊN — The Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) has proudly launched a nationwide community programme aimed at celebrating the Tết (Lunar New Year) traditional values of unity and sharing during the country’s largest holiday of the year.

The '63 Reunion – A Tết Together' programme underscores SABECO’s commitment to social responsibility and the sustainable development of local communities, as a company with roots dating back 150 years ago and deeply intertwined with Vietnamese history and culture.

Sharing joy and spreading kindness

With the launch of this community event and celebration in Phú Yên, the '63 Reunion – A Tết Together' programme will reach communities across all 63 provinces of Việt Nam through a variety of initiatives, demonstrating SABECO's nationwide reach and commitment. From now until January 24, SABECO will distribute Tết gifts valued at more than VNĐ6.1 billion. This includes more than 7,000 gift sets for local labourers, fishermen and border guards, honouring their hard work and contribution to the national economy and sovereignty.

Each gift set includes a red envelope containing VNĐ300,000 and essential goods valued at VNĐ550,000. Furthermore, SABECO and local authorities will visit border guard stations in Đăk Lăk, Phú Yên, Khánh Hòa and Cà Mau provinces, delivering blessings and gifts.

In addition, SABECO will collaborate with local authorities to host Tết-themed community events in a selection of provinces.

A key highlight of these events is the 'Touch of Abundance' station, where participants can touch the screen to receive instant prizes, including SABECO merchandise and personalised digital blessings for the New Year.

More than just physical gifts, SABECO and its partners aim to give local communities blessings as they welcome the New Year, encouraging them to share or forward these to their loved ones or people from other provinces via social media.

This not only extends the reach of this meaningful programme, it also allows people around the country to experience the joy of Tết together. Following the launch in Phú Yên, the events will continue to be organised in 23 provinces across Việt Nam, tailored to the local communities’ lifestyle and culture.

A celebration of shared heritage and gratitude

CEO of SABECO Lester Tan, expressed the company's gratitude towards workers who have been instrumental in Việt Nam’s economic strength, contributing greatly to the national growth in 2024. He acknowledged that not all workers experience a financially carefree Tết.

“The ‘63 Reunions - A Tết Together’ initiative aims to honor the unsung heroes – labourers, fishermen and border guards – who tirelessly contribute to our nation, thereby sharing our goodwill to help them enjoy a warm and joyful Tết with their families, forging community connections and inspiring us all to look forward towards a fresh year ahead.

“SABECO is a proud Vietnamese company with a workforce of 8,000 employees and a network of 26 breweries across the country.

"For us, Tết matters strongly and it's a time when we celebrate our shared heritage and the strong bonds that connect us to the communities we serve. Our nationwide network and the deep connections our employees have fostered within their communities, allows us to understand and appreciate the diverse cultural expressions of Tết across all 63 provinces, ensuring our program is inclusive and resonates deeply with each community."

SABECO’s CSR Tết programmes form an integral part of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy that aims at bringing positive values to stakeholders and the company, while supporting community development. Over the years, the company has launched initiatives such as 'SABECO Tết – One Home' (2022), honouring COVID-19 frontline workers, and 'Together We Make Tết' (2023), which focused on supporting workers and fishermen. This year’s '63 Reunion – A Tết Together' reaffirms SABECO’s dedication to uplifting communities.

Beyond Tết, SABECO continues to drive long-term impact through programmes like 'Light Up the Rural' and 'Light Up the Border' which have seen 106 kilometres of solar street lights installed across 63 provinces. Similarly, the 'Fostering Sports' initiative upgraded 30 community playgrounds, while the 'SABECO Sports Hub 2024' fostered unity through sports and cultural activities in 36 provinces. — VNS