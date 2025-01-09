Overseas Vietnamese urged to contribute to nation's rise in new era

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng, also Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, has called on overseas Vietnamese to contribute to Việt Nam's rise in a new era.

She made the statement in Hà Nội at a press briefing on Thursday to provide information about the “Homeland Spring 2025” event, under the theme: "Việt Nam - Rising in a New Era."

In recent years, the annual programme has welcomed Party and State leaders, with the President personally extending Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to overseas Vietnamese, which reflects the care and encouragement from the Party and the State for overseas Vietnamese to continue their unity, strive for progress, and contribute to the construction and defence of the Fatherland.

The “Homeland Spring 2025”, jointly hosted by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and the Hà Nội People's Committee, will take place on January 18-20 (the 19th–21st days of the 12th lunar month, Year of the Snake).

“Homeland Spring” is the first major cultural-political event of 2025 -- a year filled with significant milestones for Việt Nam. The theme "Việt Nam - Rising in a New Era" aims to convey a message aligned with the country's important events and showcase the Vietnamese nation’s aspirations for progress in this new era.

The event will honour the immense contributions made by overseas Vietnamese toward the development and growth of the nation, deputy minister Hằng said.

According to the deputy minister, approximately 1,000 prominent overseas Vietnamese are expected to return to Việt Nam to participate in the programme’s activities.

Among them will be around 100 distinguished individuals from various fields, such as overseas Vietnamese involved in local political systems, artists, entrepreneurs, intellectuals, and experts.

"Additionally, the event aims to encourage and motivate overseas Vietnamese to continue their efforts, studies, and work, fostering unity and building a strong, stable overseas Vietnamese community, which, together with domestic compatriots, contributes to the nation’s advancement in this new era," she noted.

"We hope that every Lunar New Year, overseas Vietnamese will not only return to reunite with their families and celebrate the traditional Tet holiday in their homeland but also take the opportunity to connect and strengthen their ties with the country. This reaffirms the close-knit bond between overseas Vietnamese and their homeland. Over the years, we have witnessed many first-time returns of overseas Vietnamese during the ‘Homeland Spring’ programme, as well as returns after many years, allowing them to witness the remarkable development of their homeland."

As part of the “Homeland Spring 2025” programme, President Lương Cường and his spouse are expected to preside over several activities with overseas Vietnamese participants, including a ceremony to offer incense at the Kính Thiên Hall in the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, as well as the traditional ceremony of releasing carp at Uncle Hồ's Fish Pond for the Kitchen Gods’ Day.

President Lương Cường will deliver a Tết greeting to all overseas Vietnamese and ceremonially strike the drum to inaugurate the spring festival during the art exchange programme themed "Việt Nam - Rising in a New Era."

The main event is expected to take place at the National Convention Center, featuring performances by domestic and overseas Vietnamese artists.

Around 1,500 representatives of overseas Vietnamese, their families, and domestic guests are anticipated to attend.

In addition to the activities chaired by the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will organise events for a group of 100 distinguished overseas Vietnamese, including a visit to the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, a floral tribute at the National Martyrs’ Monument, courtesy calls on leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State as well as Hà Nội City's authorities.

There will also be networking events between overseas Vietnamese and Hà Nội and Hưng Yên Province.

Regarding Overseas Vietnamese affairs in 2024, Hằng said the community continued to make significant contributions to their homeland last year through direct projects, remittances, and engagement in science, technology, and education collaboration.

The group donated over VNĐ58 billion (US$2.28 million) and large quantities of relief supplies to help ease the devastating impact of Typhoon Yagi back home.

2024 marked two decades since the Politburo issued Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on OV affairs, she noted. Currently, over 6 million Vietnamese, including over 600,000 intellectuals and professionals, are living in more than 130 countries and territories. Despite numerous challenges in the past year, the community remained stable, with its role and standing within society further elevated.

Hằng stated that Việt Nam policies concerning OV have been prioritised, underscoring the commitment of the Party and the State to this group.

According to her, planned activities for them last year included well-established annual events like the Homeland Spring, visiting Trường Sa (Spratly Archipelago), and Việt Nam summer camp programmes, as well as Vietnamese language teaching courses for overseas teachers.

Notably, the 4th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese, combined with a forum for intellectuals and experts, gathered 500 delegates from 42 countries and territories alongside 200 representatives from Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and organisations. More than 70 presentations by OV experts addressed topics such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, supply chains, green and circular economies, culture, and Vietnamese language conservation.

In addition, thousands of books and five Vietnamese-language bookcases were presented to Vietnamese communities abroad.

In 2025, the priority is to continue fostering the tradition of national solidarity, the deputy minister said, adding that key tasks include supporting the group in achieving stable livelihoods, integrating and thriving in their host countries, building cohesive and vibrant OV communities abroad, ensuring their legitimate rights and interests, and creating the most favourable conditions to harness their potential serving national development, Hằng stated. — VNS