PM hails VTV’s contributions to national construction, safeguarding

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Television (VTV) has excelled in popularising the Party's guidelines and the State’s policies while elevating public education and enriching the spiritual life of the people, contributing to national construction and defence, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has affirmed.

Attending a conference in Hà Nội on January 11 to review the VTV’s performance in 2024 and launch tasks for 2025, PM Chính laid stress on the station’s proactive and creative approach in serving as a bridge between citizens and policy-makers, bolstering social consensus and strengthening public confidence in national development.

Along with countering false and hostile viewpoints while safeguarding the Party’s ideological foundation, it has delivered comprehensive coverage of major political events and national celebrations through meticulously crafted and diverse programmes that have resonated with the audience and showcased the country’s position and role in the international arena.

PM Chính held that the national television broadcaster’s notable success in 2024, including management of 11 channels, delivery of 252 broadcasting hours per day, growing digital presence, and robust revenue of VNĐ3.64 trillion (US$143.48 million), was stemmed from its harmonious combination of patriotism, professional dedication, strong political mettle, resilience, and solidarity to overcome all challenges.

He particularly commended VTV journalists for their courage in covering dangerous situations, citing the reportage of Typhoon Yagi as an example of their dedication to the public service. He noted how their reporting helped foster the national solidarity and highlight the Government's commitment to supporting affected communities.

Additionally, he hailed the broadcaster’s contributions to the country’s socio-economic development in the year.

Looking ahead to 2025, PM Chính outlined several key directions for the VTV. He underscored the need for innovative approaches and the development of the audience-centred programmes, calling for the VTV to diversify its content, viewership segments, and platforms while maintaining its role as a leading voice in policy communication and public discourse.

Furthermore, it must outline specific action programmes to turn itself into a prestigious broadcaster in the region and the world, he said, asking the network to develop a national foreign-language channel to enhance Việt Nam’s global presence and image.

He particularly noted that policy outreach, particularly those on political apparatus streamlining, breakthroughs in science-technology development, and several social programmes, among others, should be given a focus.

The PM stressed the importance of digital transformation and technological capacity advancement, asking the VTV to pay due attention to human resources training and the Party building.

He expressed his confidence that the VTV will continue to grow and contribute significantly to national development as it is going to celebrate the 55th anniversary of its first broadcast and the 100th anniversary of Việt Nam's Revolutionary Press in 2025. — VNS