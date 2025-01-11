Rising from the ruins as Việt Nam shows resilience amid crisis

Less than four months after the catastrophic Typhoon Yagi ravaged northern Việt Nam in September last year, the once-devastated Nủ Village in Phúc Khánh Commune, Bảo Yên District, Lào Cai Province, has risen anew as a shining symbol of hope and resilience.

Forty stilt houses, built in the traditional architectural style of the Tày ethnic group, now stand proudly in the village, each with 96 square metres of floor space.

These homes, painted in bright, uplifting colours, have been handed over to families whose lives were upended by landslides during the disaster.

The disaster claimed 52 lives, left 14 people missing and injured 15 others in Nủ Village alone.

Entire homes crumbled under the landslides, while all sources of livelihood were swept away in a cascade of mud.

Despite these heartbreaking losses, the village’s swift recovery epitomizes the indomitable spirit and solidarity of the Vietnamese people.

At the inauguration of the newly rebuilt residential area, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính lauded the unwavering unity displayed by the people and authorities in the face of tragedy.

“National solidarity,” he said, “has been the bedrock upon which we have persevered through challenges, and Typhoon Yagi has once again amplified this enduring spirit.”

He praised the deeds of humanity, camaraderie and mutual support demonstrated during the crisis.

This spirit, the prime minister said, is the key to overcoming seemingly insurmountable challenges, turning adversity into opportunity.

The most disastrous calamity

Yagi was one of the most complex and powerful tropical storm to form over the East Sea in decades, intensifying to super typhoon status over water and unleashing unprecedented devastation upon Việt Nam.

Phạm Đức Luận, director of the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, described the typhoon as an extraordinary phenomenon.

Within 45 hours, its wind speeds escalated by eight levels. When it made landfall in the Quảng Ninh-Hải Phòng region, its central winds roared at levels 13 to 14, with gusts reaching level 17.

The storm unleashed torrential rain over 26 provinces and cities, with some areas recording rainfall exceeding 700 millimetres or four to six times higher than the ten-day average for early September.

Catastrophic floods, flash floods and landslides compounded the destruction, paralysing socio-economic activities and crippling infrastructure across coastal, plains, central and mountainous regions.

As of late September, the typhoon and its aftermath had resulted in 344 casualties, including 318 deaths and 26 missing, while injuring 1,976 people.

Over 281,000 homes were damaged, nearly 3,800 schools and 852 medical facilities were affected and total economic losses surpassed VNĐ81.5 trillion (US$3.34 billion).

Swift response

Despite these challenges, the resolute leadership of the ruling Party, particularly General Secretary Tô Lâm, and the proactive, timely response from the Government, led by PM Chính and supported by various ministries, agencies and local authorities, minimised losses and accelerated recovery efforts.

The Prime Minister allocated VNĐ350 billion and nearly 432,600 tonnes of rice from national reserves to support affected families and provide relief to those at risk of starvation.

Central and local organisations, as well as individuals, contributed VNĐ432.98 billion to aid affected families.

Emergency disaster response measures included the application of high technology in search and rescue operations, communication, forecasting and warnings, effectively helping residents, particularly in remote areas, prepare and reduce losses.

In Nủ Village, the Second Military Region Commander deployed 300 personnel for search and rescue operations.

In Phong Châu Bridge's collapse in Phú Thọ Province on September 9, police and military forces swiftly carried out search and rescue missions.

Meanwhile, the Engineer Corps surveyed river flows to install a pontoon bridge, ensuring continuous and safe travel for locals.

Deeds of kindness spanned across the country, from Thanh Hóa residents offering instant food, to Nghệ An villagers donating rice and beans for flood-affected communities.

These heartfelt gestures exemplify the Vietnamese spirit of mutual assistance and solidarity.

As Typhoon Yagi battered the island district of Cô Tô, in Quảng Ninh Province, heartwarming stories of solidarity and compassion emerged, shining through the storm’s devastation.

Among these was the generosity of Lê Thị Loan, owner of the CoTo View Hotel, who offered shelter to those seeking refuge from the typhoon.

Anticipating the storm’s severity, Loan and her husband decided to open their hotel to residents living in unstable homes.

To ensure the message reached those who needed help, Loan posted the hotel’s address and contact details on social media. For individuals unable to reach the hotel independently, Loan, her husband and their staff collaborated with local authorities to arrange means of transport.

By the night before Yagi made landfall, the hotel had become a sanctuary for more than 40 persons, including migrant labourers and families living in unsafe houses homes or rented accommodation.

Meanwhile, in Hà Nội, which was also within the storm’s destruction, another tale of kindness unfolded.

Nguyễn Phương Anh, a resident of Thanh Xuân District, offered her family’s apartment as a safe haven for those in need.

Anh’s generosity extended beyond shelter. Her family also paid for taxi fares to ensure those who needed a temporary place to stay could safely reach the apartment. This gesture of compassion resonated widely, touching thousands and spreading a message of hope amid the chaos.

These selfless acts of kindness epitomize the Vietnamese spirit of unity and mutual assistance. In the face of adversity, all the people join hands, reinforcing the nation’s enduring strength and resilience. — VNS