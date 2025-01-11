18 Vietnamese crew members rescued from distressed ship in international waters

HÀ NỘI — All 18 Vietnamese crew members aboard Dolphin 18 were successfully rescued after their ship sent a distress signal in the early hours of January 11.

The dramatic rescue, which took place in international waters under severe weather conditions, highlights the effectiveness of global maritime cooperation.

The distress signal was sent at 4.30am from a location about 182 nautical miles northeast of Kuantan, Malaysia, and 202 nautical miles south-southeast of Cape Cà Mau, Việt Nam.

Battling winds of up to level 7 on the Beaufort scale and waves reaching 5m, the ship was in imminent danger. Despite repeated efforts by the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (VMRCC) to contact the vessel, no response was received, making the situation increasingly critical.

The VMRCC quickly took emergency measures, coordinating with international agencies such as Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority, Indonesia’s Rescue Coordination Center, and the Malaysia Coast Guard. Urgent maritime alerts were also broadcast, urging vessels in the area to assist.

At 6.55am, Nicolai Maersk, a Hong Kong-flagged ship, responded and located the 18 crew members drifting on two life rafts. The timely intervention ensured the sailors’ safety despite the challenging sea conditions.

Dolphin 18, meanwhile, was reported to sink completely.

The rescued crew received medical attention onboard Nicolai Maersk and were reported to be in stable condition. The vessel is now en route to Tanjung Pelepas Port in Malaysia, with an expected arrival time of 6.00am on January 12. — VNS