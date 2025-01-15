Phú Mỹ Hưng Spring Flower Festival 2025 to open in HCM City

HCM CITY – The annual Phú Mỹ Hưng Spring Flower Festival 2025 will be opened in HCM City’s District 7 from January 22 to noon on January 28, which falls on the 23rd to the 29th day of Lunar December 2024.

This year, the festival, themed “A Joyful Spring”, is planned to feature around 145 flower and ornamental plant stalls from local gardens in HCM City and provinces like Bến Tre and Đồng Tháp.

“A Joyful Spring”, presented by the Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation, celebrates the nation’s joy after 50 years of unification, construction, and development, while honouring Vietnamese cultural values during the festive season of Tết (Lunar New Year holiday).

Visitors to the festival will be greeted by an entrance gate adorned with vibrant spring colours and decorative highlights, including flowers, musical notes, music frames, and fireworks. This stylised gateway symbolises the nation’s aspirations for progress and serves as a milestone celebrating the journey of growth and unity.

The Phú Mỹ Hưng Spring Road begins with a bright yellow and red spring gate, prominently displaying the theme “Joyful Spring” alongside hundreds of vibrant red lucky money envelopes.

The mascot for Tết 2025 is the “Linh Xà Đại Phú” installation — a nearly six-metre-tall, 26-metre-long figure designed in the style of childhood paper folding. This friendly and approachable creation symbolises prosperity and wealth, offering New Year blessings to all.

Honouring 50 years of national reunification, this display features iconic architectural models of Việt Nam’s three regions: Turtle Tower (North), Meridian Gate (Central), and Bến Thành Market (South). Together, they represent family reunions and the unity of the nation.

The joy of a jubilant spring is also expressed through the mini landscape Spring Melody, featuring bamboo arches resembling musical staves adorned with wind chimes, lanterns, and colourful musical note symbols.

The Phú Mỹ Hưng Spring Flower Street 2025 also serves as a venue to convey the beauty of Vietnamese culture and traditional values through various miniatures.

Adding vibrant colours to the Phú Mỹ Hưng Spring Road for the Year of the Snake are dazzling flower fields interspersed with other themed displays, such as sunflower fields, mustard flower fields, and cosmos flower fields. Complementing these is the Spring Wharf display on the Crescent Lake, with floating flower rafts that depict Việt Nam's unique waterway culture.

The Phú Mỹ Hưng Spring Road 2025 is scheduled to welcome visitors from the 24th day of the lunar December (January 23, 2025) to the fourth day of the lunar new year (February 1, 2025). The opening ceremony is expected to take place at 6pm on the 24th day of the lunar December (January 23, 2025). – VNS