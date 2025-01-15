Bạc Liêu female singer wins radio cải lương contest

HCM CITY Nguyễn Huỳnh Như of Bạc Liêu Province has won the Bông Lúa Vàng 2024 (Golden Rice Ear) contest, an annual cải lương (reformed opera) competition launched by Radio the Voice of Hồ Chí Minh City People (VOH).

Như performed excerpts from the historical play Hòn Đất (The Land), an opera in praise of love, bravery and patriotism at the final show last Saturday at the VOH Theatre Hall in HCM City.

Her performance as a southern woman of An Giang Province, who devoted her life to protect her motherland from foreign invaders, left a strong impression on the judges and audiences.

Her sweet and strong voice and performance helped the artist receive the highest score of 19.9 from the judges.

“I’m working to improve my art and keep cải lương, the south’s most popular and 100-year-old theatre form, alive through my performances,” said Như, who has 18 years of experience in the art.

Như’s competitors, Huỳnh Văn Tánh and Lâm Thị Thuỳ Linh, performed excerpts from famous plays featuring Vietnamese historical events and characters.

Actor Tánh of Long An Province was the runner-up, while actress Linh of Bình Thuận finished third.

“Six finalists of Bông Lúa Vàng 2024 gained lessons in singing and performance skills from their coaches who are well-known veterans in cải lương. They made great progress through the competition,” said celebrated artist Phượng Loan, a member of the judging panel.

The Bông Lúa Vàng 2024 began in March, 2024, attracting 500 contestants in Việt Nam.

Its semi-final round featured 12 candidates who won in the contest’s preliminary rounds organised in HCM City, Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu and Bạc Liêu provinces.

They performed vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) songs and cải lương plays in praise of the country and patriotism. Their performances aired live on VOH to millions of listeners around the country.

Bông Lúa Vàng award began in 1995 and has discovered new talents in theatre. Many winners have developed their careers and worked for leading traditional art troupes in the region. VNS