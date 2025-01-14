Film about China-Việt Nam traditional friendship introduced in Beijing

HÀ NỘI — A film about the traditional friendship between China and Việt Nam has been recently introduced in Beijing by the Film Art Centre of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles (CFLAC).

Entitled Border Sea, the film was a collaborative production by the Publicity Department of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Party Committee and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Film Bureau.

Set against the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Việt Nam, the film has garnered significant attention within the film industry. It beautifully illustrates the enduring friendship between the people of the two nations while celebrating the unique culture of China’s Kinh ethnic group.

The story revolves around A Dung, a young man from the Kinh ethnic group, and A Hoa, a Vietnamese woman. Their serendipitous meeting at a bustling border market blossoms into a heartfelt love story. Over time, their shared dreams and unwavering love become the motivation that helps them overcome great challenges, symbolizing the resilience of the youth. Their poetic journey unfolds in a foreign land, capturing themes of passion and perseverance.

Through its thoughtful storytelling, the film highlights the deep bond between the Chinese and Vietnamese people, emphasising the importance of cultural exchanges and mutual understanding.

Song Zhiqin, Executive Deputy Director of the CFLAC Film Art Centre, noted that by portraying activities such as economic and trade exchanges and people-to-people interactions, the film introduces audiences to the growing cooperation between China and Việt Nam and the positive outcomes of this relationship.

As the first domestic film to explore the theme of border trade and the friendship between the two nations, the movie is more than just a love story that transcends borders and languages. It is a heartfelt tribute to the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam and the Việt Nam-China Humanity Exchange Year. — VNA/VNS