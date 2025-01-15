Songbook celebrating 50th anniversary of national reunification released

HCM CITY A songbook praising Việt Nam and HCM City has been released in the city to celebrate the 50th anniversary of South Việt Nam Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The book titled 50 Năm Rạng Ngời Trang Sử (50-Year Glorious History) consists of 50 songs composed by Đinh Quang Minh.

Most of the songs praise the history and achievements of HCM City and its beautiful landscapes, lifestyle and people. They are TPHCM – 50 Năm Rạng Ngời Trang Sử (50 Years of HCM City’s Glorious History), Thành Phố Vào Xuân (The City in Spring), and Thành Phố Của Triệu Trái Tim (The City of Millions of Hearts).

“I put a lot of effort into creating the songbook. They are compositions expressing my deep love and gratitude to HCM City, where I’ve lived and worked for 50 years," the 51-year-old composer said.

"As a son of HCM City, I want to keep memories of the city through the project and send a message to readers that together we can develop a city of millions of hearts.”

In addition, the book includes songs praising the country, President Hồ Chí Minh, and the beauty of southern provinces such as Tự Hào Việt Nam (Pride in Việt Nam), Tuổi Trẻ Hành Trình Theo Chân Người (Youth Follow Hồ Chí Minh’s Footsteps), and Hương Sắc Miền Tây (Colours of Mekong Delta).

“One special thing about Minh’s songs is that they are simple and rustic but have a pervasive power. His songs reflect his deep love for his homeland and express emotions and passion which easily touch the hearts of many people,” Nguyễn Quang Vinh, chairman of the city's Music Association, said.

Minh said he completed a music video for the song TPHCM – 50 Năm Rạng Ngời Trang Sử and will release it soon.

He also expects to produce videos for the other songs.

Minh began learning the guitar when he was only eight and then studied at the HCM City Conservatory of Music. He composed his first song at the age of 13.

He graduated from the College of Culture and Art and later earned a master’s degree in cultural management at Culture University.

Minh is currently head of the folk art office of the city's Cultural Centre.

The songbook, 50 Năm Rạng Ngời Trang Sử, is published by the HCM City General Publishing House and available at bookstores worldwide. – VNS