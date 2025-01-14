Politics & Law
Cuteness overload

January 14, 2025 - 17:29
Get ready for a cuteness overload! Here are the latest editions to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens in HCM City and they are already causing a real fuss! They are four capybaras, a friendly and gentle animal that comes from South America. Why not pay them a visit?

Life & Style

Fuelling creativity in book cafes

Though young people are now closer to smart phones and computers, tranquil atmospheres with good books can still inspire them a lot. Follow Việt Nam News’ reporters to some book cafe shops in capital Hà Nội to enjoy some very chill places!

