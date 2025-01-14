Get ready for a cuteness overload! Here are the latest editions to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens in HCM City and they are already causing a real fuss! They are four capybaras, a friendly and gentle animal that comes from South America. Why not pay them a visit?
The northeastern province of Quảng Ninh is planning to further make use of heritage to develop sustainable tourism, step by step becoming a regional and international linkage hub, and an attractive destination for tourists in the global tourism map.
Ciao Beach, located on Hòn Thơm island in the southern province of Kiên Giang, was officially put into operation on January 10. Renowned for its pristine beauty, the beach offers a private yet luxurious retreat, complete with enticing beachfront restaurants and bars.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden and Latvia on January 11 organised a get-together themed "Homeland Spring 2025" in Stockholm on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tết), which falls late this month.
Though young people are now closer to smart phones and computers, tranquil atmospheres with good books can still inspire them a lot. Follow Việt Nam News’ reporters to some book cafe shops in capital Hà Nội to enjoy some very chill places!
Recent reports of a surge in respiratory infections in China have led to concerns of another pandemic. However, the virus responsible for this increase, human metapneumovirus (hMPV), is neither new nor mysterious.