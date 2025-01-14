Hà Nội among top 10 domestic destinations for Lunar New Year 2025

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội ranks seventh among the top 10 domestic destinations for Tết 2025 (Lunar New Year holiday) , according to one of the world's leading online travel platforms Booking.com.

Serving as the cradle of the culture and history of the country for centuries, Hà Nội offers many attractive attractions for sightseeing and experiential opportunities. During Tết, Hà Nội is beautifully decorated and hosts various vibrant cultural and tourism activities which are expected to offer an unforgettable experience for visitors.

To enjoy the cultural and historical beauty of the capital, Booking.com recommends that tourists experience a walking tour with local guides. In addition, visitors can explore iconic sites of Hà Nội such as One Pillar Pagoda, Hồ Chí Minh President Mausoleum, Temple of Literature, Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, and many other landmarks.

Hà Nội eyed to attract 30 million visitors this year. In 2024, the city welcomed 27.86 million, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year. Among them, international visitors totalled 6.35 million, surging over 40 per cent year on year, while domestic tourists numbered 21.51 million.

In efforts to draw more tourists, Hà Nội has developed 20 night-time tourism products, expanded the tourism space in inner areas, and organised hundreds of events all year round.

For 2025, it looks to step up building its tourism brand with high competitiveness compared to tourism cities in the region. In particular, it will prioritise promoting high-end services to serve high-spending and long-stay travellers.— VNA/VNS