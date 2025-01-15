HCM City to celebrate Lunar New Year’s Eve with fireworks displays at 15 locations

HCM CITY — For the first time, HCM City will set off fireworks at 15 locations during the Lunar New Year, seven more than before, including two high-altitude locations and 13 low-altitude locations arranged throughout the city.

Following the municipal people's committee's decision, two high-altitude fireworks displays will be held at the Saigon River Tunnel entrance in Thủ Đức City and the Bến Dược Martyrs' Memorial in Củ Chi District.

Meanwhile, thirteen low-altitude fireworks displays will be held at various locations across the city, including: Thảo Điền urban area, Thủ Đức City; Rạch Dĩa bridge area, Nhà Bè; Saigon river area, near Rạch Chiếc bridge, Thủ Đức (shooting off barges); Đầm Sen cultural park, District 11; and Bến Nọc memorial temple, Thủ Đức.

The displays will last 15 minutes and start at midnight on January 28 (corresponding to the Vietnamese New Year's Eve, the last day of the Year of the Dragon).

The committee has tasked the Department of Culture and Sports with coordinating with the High Command of Capital Hanoi to organise the fireworks displays.

On the evening of January 28, HCM City will host a 3D light show projected onto the City Hall. Various activities will also occur across the city to celebrate Tết, including the Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street and the Tết Book Festival.

This will be the first time the city hosts fireworks displays at 15 locations for Tết. Last year, there were only eight fireworks locations.

These celebrations aim to create a joyful and festive atmosphere while showcasing the rich culture and traditions of Việt Nam’s largest festival of the year.

Many provinces and cities across Việt Nam have also planned fireworks displays on Lunar New Year’s Eve to welcome the Year of the Snake. — VNS