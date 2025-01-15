Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Exchange festival between Vietnamese, Chinese border residents held

January 15, 2025 - 11:46
A series of activities for the border people exchange festival and the Year of China-Việt Nam Humanistic Exchange 2025 kicked off in Malipo county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province of China on January 13 evening.
A series of activities for the border people exchange festival and the Year of China-Việt Nam Humanistic Exchange 2025 kicked off in Malipo county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province of China. VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJING — A series of activities for the border people exchange festival and the Year of China-Việt Nam Humanistic Exchange 2025 kicked off in Malipo county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province of China on January 13 evening.

At the event, delegates, local residents and visitors enjoyed art performances praising the friendship between China and Việt Nam.

The two sides are expected to coordinate in a wide range of activities such as a seminar between delegations of local government officials from China and Việt Nam; an exchange programme between the two countries’ young talents; a media exchange; a business forum; and a fair to promote Lunar New Year (Tết) shopping, along with activities related to the Chinese-Vietnamese Folk Huashan Festival.

On this occasion, Malipo and Đồng Văn District of Việt Nam's Hà Giang province signed an agreement to establish a sisterhood relationship. The youth unions of Wenshan and Hà Giang also inked a framework agreement on strategic cooperation for friendship exchanges. — VNA/VNS

China Hà Giang Province festival

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Exhibition highlights CPV’s historical milestones

More than 150 documents, items, and photos will be on display at the Vietnam National Museum of History in an exhibition celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2025) and toward the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.
Life & Style

Cuteness overload

Get ready for a cuteness overload! Here are the latest editions to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens in HCM City and they are already causing a real fuss! They are four capybaras, a friendly and gentle animal that comes from South America. Why not pay them a visit?

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom