Exchange festival between Vietnamese, Chinese border residents held

BEIJING — A series of activities for the border people exchange festival and the Year of China-Việt Nam Humanistic Exchange 2025 kicked off in Malipo county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province of China on January 13 evening.

At the event, delegates, local residents and visitors enjoyed art performances praising the friendship between China and Việt Nam.

The two sides are expected to coordinate in a wide range of activities such as a seminar between delegations of local government officials from China and Việt Nam; an exchange programme between the two countries’ young talents; a media exchange; a business forum; and a fair to promote Lunar New Year (Tết) shopping, along with activities related to the Chinese-Vietnamese Folk Huashan Festival.

On this occasion, Malipo and Đồng Văn District of Việt Nam's Hà Giang province signed an agreement to establish a sisterhood relationship. The youth unions of Wenshan and Hà Giang also inked a framework agreement on strategic cooperation for friendship exchanges. — VNA/VNS