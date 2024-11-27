Politics & Law
Home Society

Vietnamese, Chinese border localities boost education cooperation

November 27, 2024 - 09:31
In 2024, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region awarded many scholarships to students of the Vietnamese localities, including 18 undergraduate and two master’s ones for Hà Giang.
Education managers from the four border localities of Việt Nam and their counterparts from Guangxi sign a MOU on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ GIANG — A conference on education cooperation between Việt Nam’s provinces of Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng, and Hà Giang, and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China was held in Hà Giang City on Tuesday.

Over recent years, the implementation of cooperation agreements and programmes between the Vietnamese localities and their Chinese peers has contributed to developing and intensifying the friendship and education cooperation between the two sides.

They signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs), enabling education managers from the four border localities of Việt Nam to engage in exchanges, meetings, and experience sharing with their counterparts from Guangxi.

Many students have received full scholarships to study at universities in both countries. In 2024, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region awarded many scholarships to students of the Vietnamese localities, including 18 undergraduate and two master’s ones for Hà Giang.

Participants discussed and proposed measures to improve the effectiveness of the cooperation programme, towards strengthening political trust and traditional friendship, promoting exchanges and cooperation across fields, and opening a new chapter in friendly cooperation, thus contributing to elevating the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new height.

At the conference, MoUs on fostering friendly relations and cooperation on education was signed by representatives of the Departments of Education and Training of Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng, and Hà Giang, and the Department of Education of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; and the Department of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs of Hà Giang. — VNS

