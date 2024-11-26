Health Ministry urges intensified measures against measles

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has called on People’s Committees of provinces and cities to step up efforts to prevent and control measles, amid the ongoing 2024 vaccination campaign.

Reports from local authorities show that over 961,793 children have been vaccinated as part of the campaign across 31 provinces and cities.

However, progress in some localities remains below target, the ministry said.

The ministry has emphasised the need for localities to closely monitor the outbreak, assess epidemic risks regularly and take swift action to contain any cases. Prompt treatment and emergency care are crucial to minimise severe cases and fatalities.

Medical facilities have been instructed to strengthen training for monitoring and treatment, following ministry guidelines, while strictly adhering to infection control measures to prevent cross-infections and outbreaks in healthcare settings.

Authorities are also tasked with reviewing vaccination records to identify children who have not been immunised or have incomplete measles vaccine doses under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation.

Priority should be given to high-risk areas, regions with low vaccination rates and remote or ethnic minority communities.

The ministry has urged localities to accelerate their efforts to meet the goals of the 2024 measles vaccination campaign.

Public awareness campaigns should continue, encouraging families to take preventive measures and ensure children receive full and timely vaccinations.

Individuals showing symptoms of measles must be advised to seek medical attention immediately.

Educational institutions, particularly kindergartens, nursery schools, and daycare centres, have been directed to enhance measles prevention measures. This includes daily health monitoring of students, teachers and staff, early detection of suspected cases and prompt reporting to healthcare facilities. — VNS