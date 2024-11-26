HCM City marks three decades of voluntary blood donation

HCM CITY — HCM City leads the country in voluntary blood donation, accounting for one-fifth of the total blood mobilised nationwide, according to the city’s Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation.

It is the first locality to adopt digital transformation in voluntary blood donation mobilisation, contributing to solving the blood shortage in the city, said Trần Trường Sơn, deputy head of the steering committee.

More than two million people have donated blood voluntarily over the 30 years of the voluntary blood donation movement, including tens of thousands of individuals donating blood over 30 times and some individuals donating over 100 times, Sơn said at the 30th anniversary of the development of the voluntary blood donation movement in the city on November 22.

The city has organised many large voluntary blood donation campaigns such as Lễ hội xuân hồng (Red Spring) blood donation campaign, Chủ nhật đỏ (Red Sunday) and Hành trình đỏ (Red Journey), he said.

It has established 26 voluntary blood donation points across the city.

Nguyễn Văn Dũng, deputy chairman of the city’s People’s Committee, said the city’s voluntary blood donation movement has established a strong reputation and contributed to the saving of millions of people's lives over the past 30 years.

Previously, blood donors were mainly young people and students, but now all members of society, regardless of age, gender, profession, ethnicity, or religion, donate blood, Dũng said.

He suggested promoting the application of digital transformation in the management of blood donors and donated blood units.

It is necessary to improve the propaganda and mobilisation of blood donation, he added.

On this occasion, the Việt Nam Red Cross Society and the city’s People Committee awarded certification for 102 groups and individuals who have contributed to the voluntary blood donation movement in the city, including nine exemplary families who donated blood over 100 times and nine individuals who donated blood over 96 times and above. —VNS