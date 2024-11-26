HCM City’s first metro line set to commence operations next month

HCM CITY — HCM City’s first metro line is set to begin operations next month after multiple delays, with ticket prices starting at VNĐ6,000 (US$0.24) per ride.

The Bến Thành-Suối Tiên line is set to officially open on December 22, according to HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

The line, linking Bến Thành Market in District 1 to Suối Tiên Theme Park in Thủ Đức City, has reached full completion and is waiting final procedural approvals, according to MAUR.

Ticket prices will vary from VNĐ6,000 to VNĐ20,000 for single rides, with monthly passes available at VNĐ300,000.

A 50 per cent discount will be offered to students, while individuals with disabilities and senior citizens will be entitled to complimentary travel.

The city plans to issue over two million passes in the initial phase, with an expectation of daily ridership around 40,000.

To promote usage, free tickets will be provided for the first 30 days of operation for passengers utilising the metro line and 17 connecting bus routes.

The city recently initiated a campaign to finalise all requisite tasks and procedures to ensure the commercial operation of the first metro line by December 22.

Phan Công Bằng, head of MAUR, said the project's initial phases have been completed after 12 years of construction, including equipment installation and the training of drivers and staff.

The city authorities commenced a two-month trial run for the line on October 1.

During the first six months of commercial operation, the line is expected to run 200 trips between 5am and 10pm, according to Bằng.

After that, the line will operate from 5am to 11pm, with a daily total of 276 trips from Monday to Friday. On weekends and public holidays, this number will decrease to 226 trips.

With an investment of over VNĐ43.7 trillion ($1.72 billion), the line spans nearly 20 kilometres, including 2.6 kilometres of underground railway.

The metro line features three underground stations and 11 elevated stops.

The line is equipped with a total of 17 trains, each with a capacity to accommodate 930 passengers, including 147 seated and 783 standing. — VNS