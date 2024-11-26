Sharing is caring

Politics & Law
November 26, 2024 - 17:24
A team of surgeons who specialise in ear, nose and throat treatment have been in Hà Nội to meet with local medics offering advice and know-how. The visit was organised by UK charity Facing the World, who for the past 20 years have been working closely with the authorities in Việt Nam arranging regular visits.

 

