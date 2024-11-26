Sharing is caring

A team of surgeons who specialise in ear, nose and throat treatment have been in Hà Nội to meet with local medics offering advice and know-how. The visit was organised by UK charity Facing the World, who for the past 20 years have been working closely with the authorities in Việt Nam arranging regular visits.
Students attending these classes come from disadvantaged backgrounds across various districts in Hải Phòng City. The classes provide a caring, supportive environment and the love from their teachers truly uplifts these children.
Thailand's Office of the Narcotics Control Board deputy secretary general Apikit Ch.rojprasert led a delegation to visit and work with the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province on Monday (November 25).