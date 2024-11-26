USAID-funded community project to deliver healthcare for HIV

HCM CITY — The LIFE Social Enterprise Co., Ltd launched a project called “USAID’s Sustainable Community AIDS Leadership and Empowerment” at a workshop in HCM City on Monday.

To be funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, it was approved by the HCM City People’s in September.

Its objectives include increasing the use of community HIV/AIDS and other health services by key populations, ensuring financial and operational management of HIV/AIDS prevention services; and promoting the implementation of policies to maintain the delivery of HIV/AIDS-related services and products effectively and sustainably, Nguyễn Nguyên Như Trang, director of LIFE, said.

The director of USAID Vietnam Mission, Aler Grubbs, said: “This project stands as a strong testament to USAID’s commitment to strengthening community-based responses to the AIDS epidemic.”

SCALE has ambitious targets like providing HIV screening tests for 57,000 individuals in high-risk groups, identifying 3,500 HIV-positive cases and linking at least 3,300 of them with treatment and connecting 5,800 individuals who test HIV-negative but remain at risk with pre-exposure prophylaxis services.

It will prioritise continuous learning and resource sharing between project teams and partners.

It will promote innovative, sustainable healthcare service delivery models, including HIV prevention, co-infection care and chronic disease management tailored to the needs of target populations.

The workshop attracted 100 representatives from key stakeholders, including the Vietnam Administration for HIV/AIDS Control, PEPFAR, USAID, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the HCM CIty Centre for Disease Control, various government agencies, and domestic and global organisations working in HIV/AIDS prevention. — VNS