Small diphtheria outbreaks remain under control

HÀ NỘI — Minor diphtheria outbreaks around the country remain under control, according to Hoàng Minh Đức, Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health.

Đức made the announcement in response to the recent death of an 11-year-old child with diphtheria from the mountainous northern province of Cao Bằng.

He also said that the risk of outbreaks evolving into a widespread epidemic remains low, despite sporadic cases of diphtheria being reported in various regions.

Recent cases in Việt Nam have been sporadic, typically occurring in areas where vaccination coverage has not reached 100 per cent, Đức noted.

The outbreaks are primarily in remote and rural regions, where challenges in delivering vaccinations have created gaps in immunisation coverage.

Diphtheria is an infectious disease caused by the diphtheria bacterium that typically affects the throat and upper respiratory tract, and can cause mild to severe symptoms including sore throat, cough, and fever.

In 2023, there were 57 reported cases and seven deaths nationwide.

According to surveillance data, 10 cases have been recorded so far this year, leading to two fatalities, including the child in Cao Bằng.

Specifically, three cases in the mountainous northern province of Hà Giang were reported in January, February and April, linked to previous outbreak sites. One case in Kỳ Sơn District in the central province of Nghệ An was reported in June, resulting in the patient's death, while two cases were reported in July in Bắc Giang Province's Hiệp Hòa District. Three cases were reported in August in Mường Lát District in the northern province of Thanh Hóa, while the recent case in Cao Bằng Province's Bảo Lâm District resulted in the child's death.

Diphtheria can be transmitted through respiratory droplets or direct contact with nasal or throat secretions from infected individuals or healthy carriers when they cough or sneeze.

The Ministry of Health has directed local authorities to increase monitoring for diphtheria to detect cases early and ensure effective containment measures to prevent further community outbreaks.

Đức said diphtheria mainly affects young children, but adults who lack immunity are also susceptible.

There is now a vaccine to prevent the disease and specific treatments are available for those affected, he added.

However, as the disease has not yet been eradicated, vaccination remains the most important and effective preventive measure.

The diphtheria vaccine has been part of the Expanded Immunisation Programme since 1985 and has significantly reduced the number of cases, from around 3,500 in 1983 to just a fraction of that number today.

The ministry has also urged provinces and cities to implement outbreak control measures and proactively vaccinate the population in line with official guidelines.

The department also advised that parents ensure children aged between two months and seven years receive all required vaccinations, including diphtheria, according to the recommended schedule to ensure immunity.

In cases where vaccination was postponed, it is vital to reschedule and participate in the earliest available session.

Anyone showing symptoms of diphtheria or suspecting they may be infected should seek prompt medical attention.

Residents in affected areas must strictly adhere to medical advice, including taking preventive medication and receiving vaccinations as recommended by health authorities.— VNS