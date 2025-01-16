Fashion designer launches collection inspired by ancient Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The nostalgia for the sacred beauty of Hà Nội during Tết (Lunar New Year holiday) celebrations from decades past has inspired designer Đặng Phương Minh to create a collection of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) and dresses featuring elegant, luxurious colours and unique embroidery.

“I am a nostalgic person, always remembering the traditional Tết from my childhood. Back then, my family lived in a French-style villa on Nguyễn Du Street. The backyard of the villa was always filled with laughter as Tết approached, when we washed dong leaves, and prepared mung beans for making bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake),” Minh recalled.

“My fondest memory of Tết is the late afternoon of the last day before Tết. I dressed beautifully and strolled around Thuyền Quang Lake, immersed in the spring atmosphere hazy with mist in Hà Nội, while admiring the warm lights from my home and hearing joyful laughter.

“I can’t forget Hà Nội on the first morning of Tết, with narrow sidewalks lined with remnants of firecrackers after Lunar New Year’s Eve. It’s breathtaking in its brilliance, because spring is coming, yet spring is also passing. Tết days are beautiful but short.”

Minh has infused the nostalgic beauty of ancient Hà Nội during Tết into her designs for the upcoming Lunar Year of the Snake. Notably, she employs traditional embroidery techniques such as sequin embroidery and raised leaf vein embroidery to create sharp patterns on feminine puff-sleeved dresses and elegant áo dài.

The main materials for the collection are velvet and embroidered brocade, creating a look that is both luxurious and vibrant, while evoking a distinctly Hanoian Tết atmosphere.

She also prioritises comfort in her designs. For her, Tết is a time to dress beautifully, but it is also the busiest and most stressful period for women.

“The traditional beauty of Hà Nội women lies in preparing Tết dishes with their own hands, maintaining a warm family reunion spirit,” she said.

“In today's modern era, I believe that if we can balance things wisely and make smart use of contemporary conveniences, we can embrace tradition in a modern way, preserving a joyful and warm household during our traditional Tết while also easing the burden for ourselves and our family members.

“After all, Tết is meant to be joyful. Therefore, you can see that the designs in the Spring 2025 collection offer flexibility and grace for the wearer, allowing women to feel confident and beautiful in any situation. You can pair them with silver accessories to enhance the elegance,” she added.

The fashion designer has been renowned for harmoniously blending modern international fashion trends with traditional values in clothing. Her fashion brand, My Lullaby, has consistently impressed customers with its diverse material combinations. — VNS