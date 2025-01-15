Malaysia launches national tourism campaign

MALAYSIA — Malaysia has officially launched its national tourism campaign called Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) at a special event held at Hangar 6, MAB Engineering Complex in Selangor State.

Hosted by Prime Minister YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, VM2026 marks the beginning of a journey to establish Malaysia as a leading global destination, renowned for its natural beauty, vibrant culture and hospitality.

At the launching event held on January 6, Malaysia unveiled the campaign's visual identity, including its logo, mascot, theme song, and aircraft livery.

The VM2026 logo, symbolising the dynamism of Malaysian culture and nature, was impressively showcased on aircraft from Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air and AirAsia.

The campaign's official theme song named "Surreal Experiences" is expected to fully capture the unique and distinctive aspects of Malaysia's tourism offerings.

The Malayan Sun Bear, a rare and protected species, was chosen as the campaign's mascot, underscoring Malaysia's commitment to nature conservation.

VM2026 aims to attract 35.6 million international tourists and generate RM147.1 billion (approximately US$32.5 billion) in tourism revenue, enhancing Malaysia's competitive position in the international tourism market and solidifying the industry's crucial role in contributing to national GDP.

The event also featured the exchange of Memoranda of Cooperation (MoC) with key strategic partners, including Malaysia Aviation Group, AirAsia, Batik Air, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, Huawei, Mastercard, Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), and the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH).

As part of VM2026, a special event, the Malaysia Sarong Music Run (MSMR) 2025, will take place on February 8, 2025, at the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

This unique cultural and sporting event is endorsed by Prime Minister YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim and is expected to attract over 20,000 participants.

MSMR 2025 will also celebrate Malaysia's rich heritage while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. The event is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with Locco, to promote an active lifestyle while showcasing Malaysia's distinctive cultural diversity.

Tourism Malaysia in Vietnam will intensify promotional activities within the VM2026 campaign, focusing on building partnerships with Vietnamese businesses and travel partners, including travel agencies, airlines, tour operators, and media outlets.

Tourism Malaysia will actively participate in promotional programmes aimed at enhancing Malaysia's image, such as international travel events such as VITM Hanoi and ITE HCMC, design attractive packaged tours with special offers with airlines, local travel agents and OTAs; and implement multi-channel media campaigns across press, television, social media, and various online platforms. — VNS