236th anniversary of Ngọc Hồi-Đống Đa victory to be celebrated in early February

January 17, 2025 - 08:28
he Ngọc Hồi-Đống Đa victory has gone down in Vietnamese history as an immortal and epic struggle for national construction and defence.— VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — A festival to mark the 236th anniversary of the Ngọc Hồi-Đống Đa victory over Chinese invaders will take place at the Đống Đa Culture Park in Hà Nội from February 2-4 (the fifth day to the seventh day of the first lunar month), the Đống Đa District People’s Committee announced on January 15.

In 1789, under the leadership of Emperor Quang Trung (also known as national hero Nguyễn Huệ), Tây Sơn troops defeated 290,000 Qing invaders, liberating the imperial city of Thăng Long and regaining national independence and freedom.

Since then, the fifth day of the first lunar month has become the traditional day marking the historic victory. The Ngọc Hồi-Đống Đa victory has also gone down in Vietnamese history as an immortal and epic struggle for national construction and defence.

Đống Đa Mound reportedly witnessed fierce battles between Emperor Quang Trung’s soldiers and the Chinese invaders 236 years ago.

According to the festival organiser, the celebration will be held on the evening of February 2 for the first time, instead of the morning as previous years. It will be broadcast live on channels of Hanoi Radio and Television, Kinh Tế&Đô Thị newspaper, radio and television of localities nationwide and digital platforms at 8.10 pm.

A highlight of the event is a special artistic programme themed Đống Đa - Sử Vàng Lưu Danh - Tương Lai Vững Bước (Đống Đa - Golden History - Solid Future) using 3D mapping technology to narrate history in a new and modern way, combined with a variety of forms of expression such as singing, circus, dancing, and drum performance.

There will be various activities during the festival, including an incense offering ceremony, palanquin procession, lion and dragon dance and Bình Định Gia martial arts performances, chess competitions and calligraphy. — VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Project launched to preserve, promote Vietnamese culture in Europe

The unions of Vietnamese Associations and of Vietnamese Women's Associations in Europe on January 15 announced the launch of a project on preserving and promoting the homeland’s culture in Europe and its associated online competition on the Lunar New Year festival (Tết) – Việt Nam’s biggest annual traditional celebration.
Life & Style

Fashion designer launches collection inspired by ancient Hà Nội

Minh has infused the nostalgic beauty of ancient Hà Nội during Tết into her designs for the upcoming Lunar Year of the Snake. The designer employs traditional embroidery techniques such as sequin embroidery and raised leaf vein embroidery to create sharp patterns on feminine puff-sleeved dresses and elegant áo dài.

